The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

GUESS WHAT?!?!

This is the part where you say, “WHAT, BELLA?!?”

I’M GOING TO PORTUGAALLLLLLLL!!!

Of course I’m excited for the culture, the learning, and the experiences I’ll have, but what’s really taking up my headspace is obviously what I’ll be wearing. As if I’d be thinking about anything else, to be honest.

Every trip deserves a vibe, and for Portugal, I want my outfits to feel effortless, stylish and comfy, but I don’t want to lose my funky colors and patterns in the simplicity and ease of light packing. I’ll be exploring cities, walking along cliffs and soaking up the sun, so I need looks that work for it all while still giving off my signature pizazz. Think light fabrics, neutral tones with fun pops of color and spunky patterns,and accessories that pull everything together. Portugal has it all — historic streets, ocean views and cute cafés. My outfits need to match that energy: easy to wear, but still put-together and fun!

My Packing List

Linen Everything – A white linen dress is a must, but a nice pair of flowy pants wouldn’t hurt either. I just want to feel cozy but not weighed down, you know?

– A white linen dress is a must, but a nice pair of flowy pants wouldn’t hurt either. I just want to feel cozy but not weighed down, you know? Fun Tops and Blouses – I absolutely LOVE a silly little top! Give me polka dots, give me stripes, give me lace, give me EVERYTHING! I want tops that can easily transition from a class at the university to the clerb – basically I’m Hannah Montana searching for the best of both worlds.

– I absolutely LOVE a silly little top! Give me polka dots, give me stripes, give me lace, give me EVERYTHING! I want tops that can easily transition from a class at the university to the clerb – basically I’m Hannah Montana searching for the best of both worlds. Dresses for Every Occasion – A floral midi for dinners, a bright mini for fun nights and a simple slip dress that works for day or night.

– A floral midi for dinners, a bright mini for fun nights and a simple slip dress that works for day or night. Comfy but Cute Shoes – A cutie pair of sneakers for exploring and strappy sandals for nights out. I just need to not be crying after walking through the city all day for a month.

– A cutie pair of sneakers for exploring and strappy sandals for nights out. I just need to not be crying after walking through the city all day for a month. Swimwear That Works Beyond the Beach – Bikinis that double as tops when paired with shorts or a linen shirt. Prepare to be sick of my night-out outfits, because you know I’ll be slaying.

– Bikinis that double as tops when paired with shorts or a linen shirt. Prepare to be sick of my night-out outfits, because you know I’ll be slaying. Minimal Accessories – A baguette, some gold jewelry and big sunglasses to pull everything together. I’m the delicious and gorgeous cupcake, the accessories are simply a few sprinkles to add a little sparkle.

At the end of the day, it’s all about confidence. Whether I’m exploring Lisbon, relaxing on the beach or heading to dinner, I want to feel good in what I’m wearing. Simple, stylish and perfect for making memories in Portugal!