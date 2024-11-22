The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite tree in the whole wide world is the weeping willow, elegant and incredible. They stand there strong and tall, yet delicately sway in the wind. And the name is beautiful and insightful. It was named after its stature, a picture of melancholy drooping low. But what if I told you that it is also more, and that a “weeping willow” can actually weep, and in fact all plants can?

Why does nature make us feel so much better? I first heard about this around my middle school years from my awesome cousin, who was actually studying the topic at the time. The topic being the high-pitched ultrasonic sounds plants release when stressed: plants cry, almost similar to babies, when they need water or are damaged. That smell of fresh-cut grass that dads love so much is actually the smell of chemicals they release while in distress. If you have never heard this before, it can be a lot to wrap your head around, but some good news is that these plants are not experiencing pain as they lack a nervous system. In fact, these chemicals are integral to warding off infection and their overall survival. Another fact that is not too shabby is that these chemicals are actually beneficial to use.

There is truly, I mean to my core, nothing that makes me happier than a forest, wet moss, chirping birds and filtered sunlight. Times when I have smiled the widest and laughed the hardest have involved me wading through foggy brush and collecting water from a river. I always knew nature helped me, and this experience of mine does not exist in a vacuum. In fact, those chemicals we were just talking about are part of the reason this experience occurs for me and many others. My therapist was actually the one who mentioned this to me, and I decided to further dive into it, because one – I love nature, and two – the people need to know.

Terpenes and phytoncides are compounds that create plants’ distinct smells, such as the lemon smell of a citrus peel and the piney aroma of pine needles. While these smells protect the plant, they also increase white blood cell activity, improving your immune system. The pine tree phytoncides can help sleep, and some terpenes can reduce inflammation.

Beyond forests, individual plants are “brain hackers” too. “Magic mushrooms” that contain psilocybin are a natural psychedelic that have been used medicinally for centuries. To touch on a sensitive topic, seeing that Florida voted to not pass Amendment 3 and decriminalize weed, weed has also been used since 2800 BC. We are talking about a legit, historic use of cannabis to treat and cure physical and mental ailments tried and true.

If you don’t have the opportunity to walk in a forest or the legal freedom to use natural drugs, you can get these benefits through gardening. I have recently gotten back into gardening, and because my grandmother was a landscaper and florist for hotels, I have learned so much from her and my mom. I collected some plants while moving into my apartment and now I am in love with my balcony babies – taking care of them makes me so happy. So, get some plants and kiss them good morning and just touch some grass, it helps.