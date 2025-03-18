The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing quite like gathering your favorite girls for a night of laughter, connection and unforgettable memories. Living over 300 miles from my closest friends, every reunion feels like a reason to celebrate. Whether it’s a cozy night in or an exciting themed party, we always plan something special to make the best of our time together. The greatest part? There are limitless ideas to match any mood or occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for an excuse to catch up, hosting a girls’ gathering is the perfect way to bring everyone together. Here are seven fun and creative hosting ideas for your next girls’ night.

1. Board Night

Nope, I’m not talking board games like Monopoly or Game of Life. While that’s a fun night as well, by that I mean where people bring a board of food to share. The boards can be based on a theme, such as a holiday, food group or activity. Think potluck style, but everyone has to stick to their assigned theme or food group. Popular boards include a charcuterie board with cold cuts, crackers and grapes. Or a candy board with a variety of different candies or treats nicely placed. The magical part is everyone gets a taste of something different, something that can cater to all members. Similarly, holidays follow the same pattern and can even include an activity. For instance, a Valentines-inspired board night can consist of a board with sweet treats, one with different rolls of sushi and another board filled with card making supplies.

2. Slideshow Night

A must do for a good laugh. Have each guest create a short slideshow on a topic of their choice and present it to the group. The topics can be anything — from ranking your exes, “Who would survive a zombie apocalypse?” to “Hear me Outs.” The key is to keep it lighthearted, engaging and personalized to your group’s sense of humor. Gather around a TV or projector, grab some snacks and drinks and let the laughter unfold as everyone takes turns.

3. Pot Painting

Here is another creative option where everyone gets to paint their own pots and add a little greenery to their home. You would set up a painting station with small clay pots, acrylic paints, brushes and stencils. Pair it with some relaxing music and light snacks to make it a chill, stress-free environment where everyone can enjoy the process. After painting, you can add small plants like succulents or herbs to their pots, creating a personalized gift for everyone to take home or enjoy.

4. Vision Board Night

A night focused on manifesting dreams, setting goals and creating a beautiful collage that represents your ideal future. Grab a couple pairs of scissors and get those creative juices flowing by idealizing your future using old magazines, newspapers, poster boards, markers, stickers and of course some glue. Encourage guests to think about different areas of life (career, relationships, travel, health, self-care) and find images or words that represent their goals. It’s a perfect mix of bonding and motivation.

5. Pancakes & Pajamas

A spin on the classic brunch hang out. Although you can definitely make this a morning activity, indulge in a sleepover-style night centered around comfort food and relaxation. Encourage your guests to arrive in their cutest PJs — bonus points for matching sets. Set up a pancake bar with toppings like syrup, whipped cream, fruit, chocolate chips and sprinkles. Along with cozy drinks like hot chocolate, coffee or even mimosas. Embrace the late night vibes paired with movies, skincare, games or even a nostalgic slumber party activity like truth or dare, with those you love.

6. Themed Dinner to Movie

A simple and more laid-back choice for a night in. Choose a movie and create a dinner theme around it. Some fun ideas: Mamma Mia! – Greek food night (gyros, tzatziki, baklava), Ratatouille – French cuisine (baguettes, cheese, crepes) or Crazy Rich Asians – Asian-inspired dishes (dumplings, satay skewers). Pick a fan favorite film, get creative in the kitchen and immerse yourself into the culture or world of your desire.

7. Dip Night

This one is definitely for the foodies. On this night, every dish is a dip. Each guest would bring a dip to share — savory, sweet or even a fun drink dip (think chocolate fondue). Some honorable mentions include: a buffalo chicken dip, spinach and artichoke dip or a cookie dough dip! Don’t forget to provide an assortment of dippables like chips, crackers, bread, veggies, fruit etc. Add a fun twist with a “best dip” vote at the end to add some competition.

Whether you’re reuniting with old friends or planning a casual get-together, hosting a girls’ night is the perfect way to create lasting memories. The possibilities are truly endless as inspiration is everywhere. Trying different combinations of treats, activities, themes and more can make any hang out a little extra special. At the end of the day, it’s all about making the most of our time with the friends we cherish.