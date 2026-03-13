Oscar Predictions Versus Picks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is that time. Awards season is wrapping up with the big finale: the 98th Oscars. Conan O’Brien hosting for his second year. March 15th. Be there. And for your referencing pleasure– a quick rundown of the films up for awards in the most categories.

“One Battle After Another” – Comedy/Drama

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti

“When their evil nemesis resurfaces after 16 years, a band of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own.”

“Bugonia” – Thriller/Comedy

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis

“Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”

“Hamnet” – Historical Drama/Romance

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson

“The powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.”

“Marty Supreme” – Drama

Directed by Josh Safdie

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion

“Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

“Sinners” – Thriller/Horror

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

“Frankenstein” – Drama/Sci-Fi

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth

“Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Best Picture:

Prediction: “One Battle After Another” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Pick: “Bugonia” (Yorgos Lanthimos)

(Let’s pretend “Bugonia” is chasing us.)

Actor:

Prediction: Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”)

Pick: Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”)

Let him have it … He wants it so bad …

Actress:

Prediction: Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)

Pick: Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”)

But also … Jessie Buckley.

Director:

Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson (“One Battle After Another”)

Pick: Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”)

I know they’re going to give it to him, but God forbid a woman wins two Oscars.

Supporting Actress:

Prediction: Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”)

Pick: Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”)

No comments.

Supporting Actor:

Prediction: Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”)

Pick: Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”)

Luckily for Skarsgård, I’m not an academy voter.

Live Action Short Film:

Prediction: “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Pick: “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

My roommate loved this.

Original Song:

Prediction: “Golden” by EJAE, IDO, Teddy Park, Mark Sonnenblick and 24 (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Pick: “I Lied To You” by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq (Sinners)

Yes, I do have “Golden” stuck in my head. But that doesn’t mean I’m giving it an Oscar.

Original Screenplay:

Prediction: “Sinners” (Ryan Coogler)

Pick: “It Was Just an Accident” (Jafar Panahi)

Original Score:

Prediction: “Sinners” (Ludwig Göransson)

Pick: “Bugonia” (Jerskin Fendrix)

Does “Bugonia” deserve this? No. Picking it regardless.

Cinematography:

Prediction: “Sinners” (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

Pick: “Sinners” (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

Again, no notes.

Adapted Screenplay:

Prediction: “One Battle After Another” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Pick: “Bugonia” (Will Tracy)

“Bugonia” does deserve this. Absolutely incredible dialogue, incredible reinterpretation of Jang Joon-hwan’s Save the Green Planet!

Costume Design:

Prediction: “Frankenstein” (Kate Hawley)

Pick: “Frankenstein” (Kate Hawley)

“I want to be her.” – My sister, an aspiring designer.

Film Editing:

Prediction: “One Battle After Another” (Andy Jurgensen)

Pick: “Sentimental Value” (Olivier Bugge Coutté)

Intimate, beautiful and shorter than many others up for awards tonight.

Production Design:

Prediction: “Frankenstein” (Tamar Deverell and Shane Vieau)

Pick: “Sinners” (Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne)

It just felt so real.

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Prediction: “Frankenstein” (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey)

Pick: “Frankenstein” (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey)