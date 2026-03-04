One Day. One City. 24 Hours in New York City Done Right.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spending 24 hours in the city is an experience everyone should have, capturing the excitement and chaos that we usually see in the movies and media. For many visitors, New York City embodies what is often portrayed in pop culture, like in the TV show Sex and the City. I felt like Carrie and her friends roaming around New York with my friends, except without the constant conversations about men, of course. The city is lively, fashionable and filled with things to do, even in the most freezing temperatures. Visiting in person brings those expectations you’ve seen online to life, showing that New York can feel just like the movies.

The Best Stops for a Perfect One-Day Itinerary

Coffee

If planned well, a short trip to New York can still be filled with wonderful experiences. A popular highlight during a day trip is exploring local food and drink shops well-liked by tourists and locals alike. Our first stop is Blank Street Coffee. No better way to start the day in the city that never sleeps than a coffee run. If you love a trend, the most popular drink is an iced matcha latte. It is a refreshing option, despite the cold weather. Coffee shops like Blank Street make a simple drink feel like an important piece of the experience.

Bagels

A trip to New York wouldn’t feel the same without having one of the city’s most famous bagels. Liberty Bagels offers a one-of-a-kind experience, with options from an original bacon, egg and cheese sandwich to trendy, colorful rainbow bagels that are popular for photos. New York restaurants often balance taste with presentation, adding a fun element to the food scene and giving plenty of photo-ops.

Subway

Getting around the city is an experience in itself, and taking the subway is an essential way to navigate the city smoothly and safely. The subway system allows visitors to travel quickly and to experience a part of daily life in the city. It can also be cheap unless you use it like eight times that day; in that case, the money can really add up. It can be overwhelming at first, but it is the fastest and most affordable way to explore the city in a very limited timeframe.

Shopping

Now it’s time to take the train again and walk down Fifth Avenue, which is known for being the most famous (and expensive) shopping street in the world. Seeing all the luxury storefronts, even if you don’t plan to shop, feels exciting. It has a variety of amazing stores like Gucci, Cartier and even Uniqlo all in one street. While high-end shopping isn’t budget-friendly, seeing these stores in person is an essential part of the New York experience. We also went to an H&M with two stories filled with clothes and accessories, which if you end up forgetting things like gloves in the cold weather, makes the quick walk worth it. It’s necessary to visit this famous shopping area, even if you just buy one thing.

Photo Time

After walking down Fifth Avenue, you can take the train to photo booths like Old Friend. Capturing memories is an important part of traveling, and photo booths are a fun way to keep moments from the trip. These moments are meaningful, especially when you’re traveling with friends. Taking photos throughout the day helps you document pictures in your journal and makes it easier to look back and reminisce on the trip later.

Chinatown

A favorite and the most exciting neighborhood to visit during a short trip is Chinatown, where visitors can explore small souvenir shops and try affordable foods. The area is known for its busy streets, with many shop owners encouraging visitors to come inside their shops and look at their souvenirs. Shopping in Chinatown feels more interactive than traditional retail shops, with negotiations of prices being common in a great deal of these stores. A popular spot for souvenir shops is Hester Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Food is another major highlight of Chinatown, typically being small restaurants with quick and inexpensive meals (make sure to bring cash just in case). Local favorites include North Dumpling, serving dumplings and pancakes filled with meat, and Wah Fung, known for their roasted pork or chicken with rice. These spots offer not only delicious food, but also provide a much-needed contrast from the more expensive dining options.

