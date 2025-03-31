The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Planning on a trip to The City That Never Sleeps? You’ll want to take advantage of everything from the delicious food to Broadway shows. Unfortunately, NYC isn’t the cheapest place to visit, but with proper planning, you can substantially save money. Instead of gatekeeping my tricks, take a look at them below so you have more cash to spend elsewhere.

Avoid Sit-Down Meals

Grabbing food from delis and bakeries is ideal because it is not only cost-efficient but also saves time if you’re doing a day trip or overnight. Pick-A-Bagel and Zucker’s Bagels are two great options for authentic New York bagels, and if you’re craving pizza, never fear, because so many places like Carnegie Pizza sell by the slice for under five dollars.

Purchase Broadway Tickets on Show Day

TKTS offers heavily discounted Broadway tickets at their Times Square and Lincoln Center booths for many hit shows. If the selection isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, head to your desired show’s theater and ask the box office for the cheapest tickets available. 20 minutes before showtime, I scored two tickets to Cabaret for $49 a piece. Every penny was worth it.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Student Discounts

I highly recommend checking out The Met, which offers $17 admission for college students. A regular ticket costs $30, and that’s on the cheaper side for NYC attractions. This is an absolute jackpot considering how you can spend three hours in the museum like I did and still not visit every gallery.

Take Advantage of Public Transport

If you’re not up for walking 5-10 miles every day, then the subway is going to be your friend. One-way fares cost $2.90, and you can pay via digital wallet at the station entry points. Compared to a taxi or pedicab, it’s a steal.

Buy Typical Souvenirs for Less

Street vendors are the way to go for magnets, crewnecks and more. I got a classic t-shirt for $10 that’s both soft and durable, and I can’t say the same about the scratchy tees for sale at tourist traps like the I ❤ NY stores.

Don’t Stay in Times Square

Hotel rooms in Times Square cost at least $300 per night during school breaks. What a ripoff! Instead, stay a little farther but still within Manhattan. I recommend checking out The Flat on 24th St. since my room cost $206 during peak travel time, and I split it evenly with my friend. Be sure to use Hotels.com for the lowest possible price, too.

I hope you have a fabulous time in NYC if you visit!