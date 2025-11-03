Non-Scientific Lessons I’ve Learned From Doing Research

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Me—and my silly tendency to take everything I see on TV as fact—used to think research was only for geniuses in long white lab coats making green, bubbling concoctions in beakers. Obviously, that isn’t the case, as evidenced by the fact that most days, I (far from a genius) get to go to a research lab and do some genuinely cool experiments.

This is my third semester in my lab, where we focus on understanding neurodegenerative diseases. I’ve learned a great deal about the brain and various scientific procedures, but I’ve also learned a few lessons that go beyond science, and I think they’re just as important.

We Owe It to the Animals

The toughest task I’ve faced is working with our mouse colony. I’ll admit–it gets emotional. Even with strict ethical guidelines and a diligent veterinary staff, our mice still undergo strenuous procedures and experience discomfort. From tissue sampling for genotyping to complex brain surgeries, they’re truly the backbone of our research.

Every day, I’m reminded that these are living, breathing creatures with value that extends beyond their contribution to science. This awareness keeps me grounded and grateful for the responsibility we carry—to appreciate these animals for their very existence as well.

It Comes Down to Funding

Money makes the world go round, and science is no exception. How much funding a lab receives affects nearly everything: which projects can be pursued, how many animals can be maintained and how many students can join.

I didn’t realize how critical funding was until I saw the stress that many labs around me faced due to some rather interesting administrative decisions. Even the most passionate scientist can’t thrive without financial support.

Just Ask

You’ve probably heard the quote: “The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute, but the man who does not ask is a fool for life.” I remind myself of that often.

Honestly, even though I know it’s how you learn, I still get nervous asking questions out of fear of looking clueless! I’m also working on admitting when I don’t understand something the first time (terrifying, I know!). I’m grateful to have patient lab members who welcome questions—and when all else fails, there’s always my ever-reliable friend, Google.

There’s a Whole Lot of Waiting

Many experiments, like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or immunohistochemistry (IHC), involve long stretches of waiting. IHC, for instance, can take two days, while PCR samples often sit in a thermocycler for multiple hours. Sometimes it can feel tedious, but it also gives me a chance to study.

Be Persistent

Landing a research position is a game of patience. It’s sending email after email into what feels like an abyss of much-too-busy professors. But persistence pays off—I’m so grateful I kept going and found a lab that feels like home.

Once you’re in, the same rule applies: when things get confusing or the learning curve feels mountain-sized, keep showing up. Ask questions. Be curious. Eventually, the puzzle pieces will start falling into place!

More than anything, research has taught me patience, empathy and curiosity, which are lessons that no textbook could offer. Science may be about discovery, but it’s the human side of it that’s truly transformative and has changed me the most.