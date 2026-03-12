No Plane Ticket? No Problem. Romanticizing Spring Break At Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring break approaches, we college students start stressing about having the perfect trip, the perfect photo opp, the perfect Instagram feed, “the” aesthetic photo dump, etc., etc. And I get it, this is all fun and going away is always a good time. But here’s the thing: you can have as much fun from home.

I know it sounds ridiculous. How can you have as much fun in your suburban neighborhood or apartment while everyone you know is either in bikinis in Bimini, dancing in Puerto Rico or skiing in Colorado, followed by an après ski house set? Again, I get it. However, the fun isn’t about the flight, but about what you make of your time. There are so many ways to make staying home feel equally special, just in a different way.

For one, as much as you may not admit it right now, you probably miss your family. Being home with them is one of the best feelings, even in the moments they slightly tick you off. They’re the people who love you most and count the days until they get to see you again. As we get older, spring break isn’t a guarantee anymore; it doesn’t really exist in the job world. So, take this moment to spend quality time with your family. Whether out at your pool, hiking nearby trails or even playing a board game, there’s always something to do. This is the time to cherish, and the moments you will look back on.

Staying home is also the perfect excuse to become a local restaurant connoisseur. Try the newest spot that just opened or revisit your childhood favorites and order something you wouldn’t normally get. There are always small businesses trying to make it, so why not support them while curating your own little food tour?

Of course, we all also crave that vacation getaway feeling, and if so, make a day trip out of it.

If you live in Florida or near a beach, get a day hotel pass and be a tourist in your own town. Drive to the nearest beach and enjoy the ocean while soaking up the sun. If you live in a colder climate, go on nature trails, visit a nearby town, try out workout classes to start your summer lock-in, pick up a new hobby or just start anything you’ve been putting off. This free time is actually a gift, because you get to spend it with yourself, reflecting and resetting before the madness of finals and crunch time begins.

You may also take this time to reconnect with old friends. After high school, everyone goes their own way, and even if you think breaks are enough, life gets busy, and there’s not always a time to just sit and chat. Reach out to those who are also back home for break to grab a coffee or go on a walk together, and just get out of the college bubble we get so caught up in.

Again, seeing all the bikinis, boats, ski goggles, margaritas and matching sets on your feed can be upsetting, and you may even find yourself letting comparison get in the way; but sometimes, going home is the vacation. Those on vacation may envy how you get to have a real break, not just going from midterms to a jam-packed trip and straight back to finals. The grass is always greener on the other side, so ground yourself and really enjoy this time.

And honestly? There’s something kind of peaceful about not feeling pressured to perform for social media. No airport chaos. No splitting Venmo charges 12 ways. No comparing outfits. Just you at your own pace with the freedom to decide what your week looks like.

Take this time to make it your own, and if you really want, you can get a photo-op anywhere if you really try.