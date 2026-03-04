No Cards, No Chocolate? No problem: How To Keep Your Relationship Alive After the Holiday Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Halloween couples costumes and meeting the family at Thanksgiving dinner to cutesy holiday festivities and Valentine’s Day, the last few months have been a whirlwind for those in a relationship. The season feels especially magical, and for some couples, birthdays and anniversaries are even sprinkled into the mix, truly making it the best time of the year. But once the holidays end and the full calendar suddenly becomes empty, the excitement slows down, leaving some couples feeling unsure of what comes next without a real “date” to look forward to/plan for.

Here are some simple ways couples can get out of the post-holiday slump and keep the spark alive, even when there’s no actual calendar occasion.

One of the easiest ways to keep excitement going is by celebrating monthly anniversaries. While this might seem obvious, as the months and even years pass, these milestones can start to lose their spark if they aren’t tied to a “big” year anniversary. Still, every month together is a big accomplishment worth acknowledging. Making the effort to celebrate each one even in small ways keeps the relationship electrifying and special, reminding you how lucky you are to love someone for one more month.

Another way to keep things fun is by trying this new trend known as “Alphabet dating.” Alphabet dating is when you and your significant other plan dates based on the letter of the alphabet, with each activity starting with the current letter you’re on. For example, the first date could be “arts and crafts” date night or “apple picking.” From there, you work your way through the alphabet, choosing activities, restaurants or locations that match the letter, making date nights feel fun, creative and intentional.

It’s also important to surprise each other in small ways. Even though it may seem simple or “low effort,” small gestures like leaving notes, sending a midday text or planning something without announcing it can go a long way. These little surprises help keep each other captivated and remind your partner that they’re always on your mind.

Learn something new together. Whether it’s an outdoor activity, a craft, a workout or even a class, try a new hobby together. Being beginners side by side builds connection and creates shared memories you guys can look back on and laugh about. After all, vulnerability is one of the best and most meaningful parts of a relationship.

Plan vacations together, big or small. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a simple staycation, experiencing new places together helps break routine and create excitement. Having something to look forward to, no matter how small, can make your relationship feel refreshed and intentional.

If you’re long-distance, doing these things could be harder but, it’s not the end of the world (coming from someone in a LDR themselves). The most important thing in this type of a relationship is setting aside time for each other. in more ways than just a quick phone call.As much as phone calls are enjoyable and meaningful, sometimes they can feel repetitive. So, planning a time for online dinner date nights is very helpful. You guys can order food for each other as a surprise and just talk over the phone like it’s a dinner table date. It may not be the same as an in-person date, but when you can’t be with each other, this is a great alternative.

Ultimately, no matter how many years, months or days you and your partner have been together, it is important to keep cherishing the time you share. When someone is your person, nurturing the bond is one of the best things you can do for yourself and the relationship, even after the holiday season.