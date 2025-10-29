Navigating UF During Hurricane Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With hurricane season underway, navigating campus and getting to classes can be stressful – especially if you’re from out of state and unfamiliar with Florida’s weather. Hurricane season in Florida typically peaks between mid-August and mid-October. This year, the peak occurred on September 10th, so we’re already a few weeks into the most active period.

So, How Do You Prepare?

Always keep an umbrella in your bag.

This may seem obvious, but always keeping one in your backpack can be extremely helpful. If you’re anything like me, you’re usually running out the door on the way to classes. It’s easy to forget the little things: a water bottle, a sweatshirt, a computer charger, etc. It’s safe to say that an umbrella is not always at the top of our list of priorities. Having one in your bag at all times ensures that you’ll be ready when unexpected downpours hit. This protects your peace of mind and all the valuables in your backpack!

Stay up to date on the weather.

It may not be the most interesting to some, but staying informed about the unpredictable Florida weather is crucial. WUFT News and other local stations are great for daily weather updates . Downloading apps like GatorSafe and enabling notifications ensures you get automatic alerts when something important is happening – especially if you’re not the best with checking the forecast daily.

Have steady transportation

Reliable transportation is the key when the sunny afternoon suddenly becomes a rainy one. Download the NaviGator app, which is notoriously the easiest app for students to navigate with when it comes to the bus system. All students can take the buses for free by showing the driver their UF ID, and the app lets you track where each bus is in real time. It’ll also show you how long until the bus reaches the closest stop to you.

Additionally, the Campus Connector during the day and Snap for after-hours allow students to travel within campus limits for free. Even with bus routes cut, there are still plenty of options. Know how to get back to your place safely in the case of an unforeseen pour.

Drive safely

What do you get when you mix Florida’s reputation of having the worst drivers and having the heaviest rain imaginable? — The scariest roads. Driving when it’s raining hard means the roads can get scary when the rain impairs your vision and you run the risk of hydroplaning. While you may feel like you are driving safely, hydroplaning can take control of your car, spinning and even initiating a crash. If you feel like you are uncomfortable driving during a storm, pull over or drive very carefully and slowly with your hazards on. Make sure your headlights are always on during a storm so the cars surrounding you know you’re there – it’s already difficult enough to see.

Make evacuation plans in advance.

Sometimes, when a storm’s course is unpredictable, the University of Florida may take a little extra time deciding if classes should be cancelled. Sometimes, taking initiative is necessary if you’re especially worried about its path. If you are considering driving home for a storm, do so well in advance of when it is supposed to hit. Email your professors and know where you plan on being during the storm’s predicted path.

If you are a Floridian, these tips might feel like second nature, but looking back on them is a good reminder for everyone. With hurricane Humberto and tropical storm Imelda on the horizon, staying informed and safe is a must.

UF Emergency Management shares updates here: https://updates.emergency.ufl.edu/