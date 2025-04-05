National Deaf History Month: Celebrating Deaf Athletes Who Are Changing the Game

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April is National Deaf History Month, a time to honor the accomplishments and contributions of deaf individuals throughout history. In the world of sports, athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing have proven time and time again that disabilities are no barrier to achieving greatness. From breaking records to winning Olympic medals, these athletes not only inspire but also challenge perceptions of what is possible. Let’s celebrate the journeys of some incredible deaf athletes who have made significant impacts in high-stakes sports like baseball, basketball and hockey.

Jamison Noonan: A Rising Star in Softball

Jamison Noonan has become one of the most exciting young pitchers in collegiate softball. Born with 85-90% hearing loss in both ears, Noonan has never allowed her hearing impairment to define her career. Throughout high school and now at the collegiate level, she has excelled on the mound, earning numerous accolades for her pitching, including all-state honors and recognition from top college coaches.

Despite the challenges posed by a noisy sports environment, Noonan has learned to adapt. She uses lip-reading, hand signals and even customized communication methods to ensure seamless interaction with her teammates and coaches. Her fastball and pitching strategy have helped her earn a reputation as a fierce competitor, and she is on track to achieve even more in the coming years. Her impressive rise through the ranks of college softball reflects her relentless work ethic and determination.

Noonan’s achievements go far beyond statistics. She is also a mentor and a role model to aspiring athletes. Her story shows that challenges like hearing loss are simply part of the equation, not the defining factor. Her success, including multiple player-of-the-week honors, proves that passion, skill and adaptability lead to excellence – regardless of the obstacles.

Ronda Jo Miller Donatucci: A Trailblazer in Deaf Sports and Gallaudet Legend

Ronda Jo Miller Donatucci is a name synonymous with breaking barriers in deaf sports. While attending Gallaudet University, she was an extraordinary dual-sport athlete in basketball and volleyball and set numerous individual records. Recently, she made history by becoming the first deaf person ever to receive the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, which honors outstanding collegiate and professional achievements 25 years after graduation. Miller Donatucci’s selection for this award underscores her remarkable contributions both on and off the court, making her one of the most celebrated deaf athletes of her era.

At Gallaudet, Miller Donatucci led the basketball team to two NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen finish in 1999. In volleyball, she helped lead her teams to two conference championships and multiple NCAA tournament appearances. She was inducted into the Gallaudet Athletics Hall of Fame twice — first in 2008 for basketball and again in 2014 for volleyball — and both of her uniform numbers were retired in honor of her legendary contributions.

She became the first deaf player to try out for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) with the Washington Mystics, paving the way for future deaf athletes in professional sports. Her contributions to deaf sports were further recognized with inductions into both the USA Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame and the USA Deaf Sports Federation Hall of Fame. Today, she continues to support the community through events like the Fuller and Miller Donatucci Classic, a basketball and volleyball tournament for deaf athletes. Her legacy exemplifies perseverance, leadership and the transformative power of breaking barriers in sports.

Curtis Pride: MLB Veteran Leading the Charge for Deaf Athletes

Curtis Pride is a true pioneer in Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the first profoundly deaf player to reach the big leagues. Debuting with the Montreal Expos in 1993, Pride went on to play for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees over an 11-season career. His first major league hit in 1993 was met with a standing ovation and while he couldn’t hear it, he could feel the vibration of the crowd through the ground, a powerful moment that symbolized his groundbreaking journey.

Throughout his career, Pride was not just known for his excellent batting and outfield play but also for his advocacy for inclusivity in sports. He became a symbol for athletes with disabilities, showing that hearing loss does not define one’s ability to succeed at the highest levels of competition. Pride’s work as MLB’s Ambassador for Inclusion continues to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport, encouraging athletes from all backgrounds and abilities to follow their dreams. His accomplishments extend beyond his career statistics; he is a trailblazer for future generations of deaf athletes.

In addition to his MLB achievements, Pride was a three-time recipient of the Tony Conigliaro Award, given to players who demonstrate courage and determination. He also played a crucial role in advocating for greater visibility of deaf athletes in the media and sports culture, making his legacy far-reaching.

Noah Powell: Deaf Athlete Making His Mark on the Ice

Noah Powell is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young prospects in the hockey world. Diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss at a young age, Powell has faced significant challenges throughout his career. However, with determination and support from organizations like the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA), he has thrived. His skill on the ice has earned him a spot in the United States Hockey League where he delivered a standout performance, scoring 43 goals in 61 games in his final season before being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Powell’s success is a testament to his adaptability. Although he has limited hearing, he has developed strategies to excel in communication with his teammates and coaches, relying on lip-reading, visual cues and strong teamwork. His on-ice performance continues to turn heads, and he is now poised to compete at the highest level of hockey.

In addition to his hockey skills, Powell’s story has inspired countless others who are deaf or hard of hearing to pursue their dreams in sports. His recognition in the 2024 NHL Draft marks just the beginning of what promises to be an illustrious career. His accomplishments remind us that deaf athletes can not only compete but excel on the world stage.

Antonio Anderson: Navigating Disabilities and Finding a New Purpose in Coaching

Antonio Anderson’s story in basketball is one of perseverance and transformation. After overcoming significant vision loss due to uveitis, Anderson became a standout player at the University of Memphis, where he led his team to numerous victories. His dedication to the game earned him recognition as one of the top players in the NCAA, with multiple All-Conference honors and a reputation for his leadership on the court. Anderson’s ability to adapt and continue his basketball career despite his visual impairment demonstrated his mental toughness and resilience.

After his playing days were cut short, Anderson faced another challenge: sudden hearing loss. Rather than letting it end his career, he embraced the opportunity to adapt once again, using hearing aids and finding new ways to communicate effectively with teammates and coaches. Anderson transitioned into coaching, using his experience and leadership to guide younger athletes at various levels, including mentoring at the University of Memphis. His impact on his players has been profound, as he instills in them the importance of resilience and mental toughness.

Anderson’s post-playing career has earned him recognition as an outstanding coach and mentor. His contributions to the game extend beyond his playing achievements; he is now regarded as a leader in the deaf basketball community. His journey proves that success is not defined by physical barriers, but by the determination to adapt and continue moving forward.

These athletes demonstrate that being deaf does not limit success in high-impact sports. Whether it’s baseball, basketball, hockey or beyond, deaf athletes have shown that true barriers are not found in physical limitations, but in society’s perceptions. Their stories remind us that success requires not only skill but mental toughness, adaptability and a supportive community.

As we celebrate National Deaf History Month this April, let’s honor the invaluable contributions of these athletes and continue to push for greater inclusion and representation in all facets of life, including sports. Their achievements inspire us to break free from outdated ideas about ability and embrace the boundless potential within us all.