Even in a UF dorm’s small wardrobe space, there is always room for my favorite clothing essentials. Whether it’s my go-to chill outfit or my backup outfit whenever I have “nothing to wear,” here are the clothing items and accessories that aren’t leaving my closet anytime soon.

Cropped Sweatshirts

I’m five foot one. When I wear full-length sweatshirts, I look like I’m being eaten alive by a marshmallow. So, when I found the perfect cropped sweatshirt at Walmart for less than $15, I instantly bought it. It features a V-neck top made from soft fleece material, perfect for a night in or a casual going-out outfit.

Sundresses

Imagine a Saturday morning brunch with the girls; a sundress adorned with pastels and florals is essential! My favorite sundresses are from Hollister, featuring built-in shorts and POCKETS. You can also discover some sundress gems at Francesca’s and Altar’d State. My top tip is not to overlook the clearance section when hunting for sundresses. Adorably cute dresses often end up on clearance if they’re out of season, so be sure to check the back of the store, too!

Wide Leg Sweatpants

When winter came upon the poor South Floridians in Gainesville (myself included), I learned I could not wear the same shorts and tank tops I once wore to class in September. Instead, wide-leg sweatpants became my go-to class fit for all of winter. My favorite and most economical pairs are from H&M. Priced at only $15, these pants are very soft and come in several different colors. I own a black, white and pink pair and wear them every week.

Ribbed No-Sleeve Mockneck

Professional, classy, sophisticated… how can you look polished on a budget? Ribbed no-sleeve mocknecks are perfect for elevating your outfits to a more mature look, and they’re affordable for a college girl’s budget! My favorite was a gift to me and was purchased from Shein. However, Amazon, Gap and Walmart also offer similar designs and styles that can match anyone’s budget.

Long Tail Bows

It’s official: bows are back in, and I’m all here for it! Bows can give any outfit a sweet, feminine touch, specifically the long tail bows. You can find these bows anywhere from Amazon to American Eagle to Forever 21.

Long Skirts

Nothing screams European Summer more than long skirts! Whether they’re floral or solid, I find that long skirts have a natural way of being graceful and youthful. They pair nicely with different styles of tops, especially with basics. Again, Hollister wins my vote for the best long skirt. However, I’ve found less expensive alternatives on Amazon and Shein as well.

Straight Leg Jeans

Honestly, there are so many different styles of jeans that I can’t remember them all. Nonetheless, straight-leg jeans are ones that I will never forget. They look slightly oversized without looking too baggy and give the perfect balance for tighter and longer sleeve shirts. Recommendations for jeans are definitely the most challenging, but I’ve found consistent success with Hollister and American Eagle and occasional success with Shein.

Square Neck Tops

I cannot remember the last time I wore a T-shirt … My new daily shirt must always have a square neck. These shirts flatter several body types and can add a subtle hint of style to a basic top. My favorite square-neck tops are from Hollister (notice a pattern?). However, H&M, Kohl’s and Altar’d State also have great options for this specific neckline.

Athletic Skirts

I don’t know what I love more, playing pickleball or the cute athletic outfits I play pickleball in (definitely the latter)! You will never catch me playing on a court with shorts on; athletic skirts are a necessity! My favorites are from Kohl’s, Lululemon and Altar’d State. The breathable material and built-in shorts make it easy to move while keeping you cute amid the hot outdoor weather conditions.

Gator Merch!!!!

It’s great to be a Florida Gator! And it’s even better to show it off in your outfits! Whether it’s a Gator jacket, t-shirt, or even a pin, there is Gator merch in every style with collaborations with different brands, including Lululemon, Hollister and Nike! You don’t even need official merchandise to show off your Gator pride. Whether it’s from Etsy or you’re repping the Gator blue and orange colors, you can never have too much Gator representation in your closet.