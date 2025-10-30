My Fall 2025 Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall isn’t just a season — it’s a mood. The crisp air, warm drinks and most importantly, the sweater weather. Music hits differently this time of year, and I swap my pop, upbeat “summer” songs for more moody (slightly depressing) songs.

Whether you’re walking under the falling leaves (that don’t really fall here in Florida), studying with a pumpkin-scented candle burning low or driving late at night with the windows rolled down, this playlist is curated to capture those vibes.

“Dark Red” by Steve Lacy

This OG takes me back to fall 2021 (simpler times, to be honest). Moody and magnetic, the vulnerability in Lacy’s voice mirrors fall’s quiet, contemplative energy.

“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan

An eternal classic, Dylan’s aching ballad carries a weathered warmth. I love whipping this one out to prove I’m an “old soul,” and it pairs perfectly with foggy mornings or late-night studying.

“Good Looking” by Suki Waterhouse

I was a Suki fan before she ever got with Edward Cullen. “Good Looking” has been on my playlist for years; it’s so dreamy yet melancholic, and I love listening to it during long drives.

“Me and Your Mama” by Childish Gambino

Here come flashbacks to Stranger Things Season Four edits in 2022. For some reason, this one makes me think of Halloween more than anything. Starting soft before breaking into chaos is my kind of song.

“No. 1 Party Anthem” by Arctic Monkeys

A bittersweet love letter to late-night parties, where the warmth of the room collides with the chill outside — a chill we have yet to get in Gainesville. It’s both nostalgic and intoxicating, just like the fall season itself.

“Die for You (Remix)” by The Weeknd (ft. Ariana Grande)

Listening to the version with Ariana is nonnegotiable. This remix gives the original track new fire. Passionate, hypnotic and sleek, it’s the heat you crave when the air turns cold.

“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” by Tame Impala

Probably one of my favorite Tame Impala songs; the swirling, psychedelic haze this puts me into makes me want to hang out the car window late at night and feel the fall air (cue that one scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower).

“I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy

I love me some Brandy (the singer, not the alcohol). Smooth and soulful, this ‘90s gem is cozy enough to feel like a blanket wrapped around you. It’s also worth noting that I knew this song before the “get sendy” trend on TikTok started with its remix.

“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse

Is it really a fall playlist without Amy Winehouse? No.

This classic is pure autumn noir — it’s dark, sultry and unforgettable. It lingers like smoke in the air, and I’ll add it to my queue every time.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

I’m closing this track list with a song as soft as falling leaves. It’s a slow descent into the quiet beauty of the season, where everything feels a little dreamy and bittersweet.

Fall may be fleeting, but music keeps its magic alive. With this playlist, I can bottle up the season’s vibes and replay them even in spring or summer (which, yes, I do).