This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

About a week ago, an assignment for one of my classes had us watch and analyze a documentary about the representation of Middle Eastern communities in the media. It explored how racist stereotypes often portray Arab people as less than human. Watching it reignited a feeling that I’ve had about my own culture for a long time: in media and society, we constantly see elements of minority cultures being cherry picked, with the “good” ones repackaged to appeal to a predominantly white audience and the “bad ones” villainized and slandered. But what happens to those “good” ones? As an Indian American, I’ve spent much of my life watching my culture be misused by people who don’t acknowledge its origins. Cultural elements are adopted as inspiration, marketed to new audiences and only recognized for what they are after social media calls attention to them. Have we lost the ability to appreciate customs that aren’t our own without stripping them of their meaning?

One recent example came in March of this year, when the fashion house Ralph Lauren debuted its Fall 2026 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Models sported tailored looks paired with statement earrings that bore a striking resemblance to South Asian jhumkas, a traditional half-domed oxidized metal style. The issue wasn’t simply that the earrings appeared in a Western fashion collection. It was how they were presented. In its descriptions of the collection, Ralph Lauren referred to the pieces as “vintage accessories” without acknowledging their resemblance to traditional South Asian jewelry. The omission sparked criticism online, with many questioning if act this took away from the centuries of culture and craftsmanship behind them and why Indian cultural influences could be celebrated on an international runway without recognizing their origins. For many, the controversy reflected a larger frustration: Indian culture is often embraced by luxury fashion houses while the communities and artisans behind these traditions receive far less recognition.

And this is far from the first time South Asian culture has been overlooked. Take, for example, the “Scandinavian scarf,” a label that has been used online for scarf styles resembling traditional Indian dupattas. In recent years, trends like “cool girl” and “boho chic” have also incorporated elements of traditional Indian practices and designs. Mehndi, the art of applying henna, is sometimes reduced to “hand tattoos,” while mandalas can be marketed as bohemian decor without acknowledging their significance in sacred Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Even yoga, which has deep roots in Indian philosophy and spirituality, is often presented in Western wellness culture without much attention to its authentic names or origins.

And it’s not just South Asian culture. Communities across Asia, Africa, South America and beyond have experienced similar patterns of cultural appropriation. Centuries-old traditions are often stripped of their historical and cultural significance, repackaged as aesthetic trends and marketed to audiences who may not know where they came from. What was once meaningful to a community can suddenly become a temporary fad, with little recognition of the people who kept those traditions alive.

Now, while I say all this, I do believe that everyone should be able to participate in cultural practices and explore traditions that interest them. Throughout history, cultures have borrowed from one another, exchanged ideas and influenced each other in ways that have helped societies flourish. But it becomes a problem when respect is thrown out the door in the form of mockery, misrepresentation or a lack of acknowledgment. The people and communities behind these rich traditions have worked far too hard for far too long to preserve them, and their contributions deserve to be recognized.

Cultural appreciation should be about more than liking the way something looks. It means taking the time to understand its history, recognizing where it comes from and respecting the people who have carried it forward. We don’t have to stop sharing cultures with one another, but we do need to be more intentional about how we do it. So the next time a centuries-old tradition becomes the latest trend, let’s remember that it didn’t just appear out of nowhere. Behind every cultural practice is a history, a community and a story worth recognizing.