Ah, it’s that time of year again. The UV is above three (most days), coats and scarves are getting swapped for shorts and bikinis, and everyone is spending their free time sunbathing in the Honors Courtyard. Finally, spring is here – I know the spring equinox hasn’t occurred yet, but the vibes are present.

In the spirit of spring break coming up, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorites to add to your playlist this season (in no particular order):

“Island in the Sun” by Weezer

I first heard this song in the movie Aquamarine when I was six years old and my biggest concern was how to turn myself into a mermaid. Now, my concerns have become a little more worldly, but “Island in the Sun” still hits the same.

Everyone has different ideas and opinions on what the song means, but universally, the lyrics refer to having fun on an island with no cares or worries in the world. I don’t know about you, but to me, that sounds like a good time – which is exactly why I put it on this list.

“Amber” by 311

While I’m not normally a big reggae fan, I’m a fan of the fact that this song is (allegedly) about Pussycat Dolls’ lead singer, Nicole Sherzinger. The song’s title, at one point, is conceptualized by the color of a sunset – the type of scene I love to end a good beach day with.

“Back on 74” by Jungle

The dance-funk vibe of “Back on 74” gives me a huge wave of nostalgia for a decade I wasn’t even close to being alive in. Something about the steady tempo and bouncy instrumentals calms me, making this the perfect track to play while I’m tanning.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

To be honest, part of the reason this song is on here is simply because I love Fleetwood Mac. But, also, the story behind this one – Stevie Nicks reflecting on her free-spirited life before joining the band – makes me want to live such a life. Blasting “Gypsy” while driving down A1A with the sunroof open sounds like a perfect day to me – it may not be as “free-spirited” as Nicks herself, but it still captures that same essence.

“Hell n Back (Feat. Summer Walker)” by Bakar

Sometimes, I put a song on a playlist for the vibes rather than the lyrics and meaning itself. This is a prime example of that. The bass and percussion in “Hell n Back,” coupled with Summer Walker’s smooth, sultry vocals, are perfection. This song just feels like spring, and I will die on that hill.

“The Weekend (Funk Wav Remix)” by SZA & Calvin Harris

SZA is probably one of my favorite artists, period. No matter the season or occasion, I will find a way to get her on every single playlist I make. The original version of this song is good, but this remix is even better – SZA’s airy vocals go so well with Calvin Harris’ tropical synths and overall funk-vibe, making this a perfect spring break melody.

“My Girl” by The Temptations

Unlike the very sad ending to the movie of the same title, this song gives me all the feel-good, lovey dovey vibes. I’m pretty sure the singer of this one just decided to glaze his wife, and he ran with it. Nonetheless, I still love listening to this sunshine of a song, whether it’s a cloudy day or not.

“See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler the Creator

Just like Tyler talks about a partner he only sees in his dreams, lately I feel like the beach has been something I only see in my dreams. Instead of longing for a person, I’ve been longing for the feeling of sand and the smell of saltwater. Pair Tyler’s lyrics with Kali Uchis’ voice, and you’ve got the ultimate dream team right there.

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” by Bad Bunny

I’m not as familiar with Bad Bunny’s music compared to the others on this list, but I felt this one was worth a mention. The title translates to “Unforgettable Dance,” capturing the essence of this spring break – carefree moments, late-night adventures and memories that last forever. It’s fitting for any warm-weather playlist.

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles, my first love. Spring break, to me, is about fun and spontaneity, something this track by the British singer captures unlike anything else. The retro-pop vibes are unmatched, and Harry’s vocals are the cherry on top.

Ultimately, there is no right or wrong answer to how a playlist should be formulated. Like most things in life, I go with my gut when it comes to music. Some things may not always look right, but they can sound right.