Movies That Irrevocably Changed My Personality For a Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every movie lover knows that familiar, yet irrevocable and almost inexplicable feeling of being altered when the credits roll. That feeling of seeing a part of yourself refracted, in a sense, through a piece of media. In turn, you feel enlightened, changed and you move through your life with slightly different strides. Whether it’s an iconic character you want to channel, a new soundtrack you adopt for the week or a quote that lingers as motivation, movies have a certain magic that allows them to impact you in subtle, almost subliminal ways your brain somehow understands.

Here is a list of 10 movies that changed my life and personalities for a week.

“Almost Famous”

“I always tell the girls never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun. And if you ever get lonely, you can just go to the record store and visit your friends.”

If you haven’t seen this yet and are a fan of Daisy Jones & The Six or just have a fascination with 70s and rock and roll, this movie is for you. I feel spiritually renewed with every rewatch of this film. I am transported into a decade where I can feel as if I walk among famous musicians and artists, like I’ve stepped straight into Just Kids by Patti Smith. They make me want to romanticize the world, abuse my record collection, wear flowy white dresses, play George Harrison on repeat, say yes more and be cool in the most Penny Lane way possible. Care less. Dance more.

“Perfect Days”

“Next time is next time. Now is now.”

A quiet, somber film that reminds you to appreciate life in all its minute beauty. It follows the life of a simple janitor in Japan. For anyone who has ever fallen in love with the idea of sonder— that awareness that every stranger is living a life just as deep and layered as your own— this movie captures it perfectly. It draws you into the inner world of someone who feels so ordinary, like a person you might pass on the street and never think twice about, yet his life is rich with feeling, routine, memory and meaning. You see a life built on simplicity, but not emptiness. A life that is quiet, yet deeply fulfilling. It reminds you that life does not have to be flashy or constantly in motion to be meaningful. There is beauty in the mundane, and this film leaves you carrying that reminder for the rest of the week, and maybe even longer.

“Dead Poets Society”

“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary”

“We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race.”

Oh how I wish I could watch this film again for the first time. It genuinely altered something in me. Robin Williams, one of my favorite actors ever, delivers those lines with such conviction and energy that you feel like you’re sitting in the classroom too, hearing them for the first time, completely still, just taking it in.

After watching, I felt this rush to make my life feel fuller. To remember why I’m here. To lean into the arts and romance and philosophy and reading, all the things that actually make life feel alive. It reminds you that life isn’t just assignments and career paths and checking boxes. It’s the in-between moments, the quiet, meaningful ones, that end up mattering the most.

If you’re craving something that will make you feel poetic, inspired and a little more alive for at least a week, this is the one.

“Black Swan”

“I just want to be perfect.”

“The only person standing in your way is you”

Classic obsessed artist trope. If you want to tap into a little feminine rage and ambition, Natalie Portman in Black Swan is that girl. She pushes herself past every limit in pursuit of perfection, chasing something just out of reach, something people don’t even think is possible.

It’s intense, a little unhinged and definitely not healthy, but there’s something about it that makes you want to lock in. Like, oh… I could be doing more. It taps into that inner perfectionist, that voice that wants more from you, even when it’s a little ruthless.

You finish it feeling slightly disturbed but also weirdly motivated, like you should’ve started chasing your goals yesterday.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller is the blueprint. Ferris Bueller makes you want to go on a side quest, narrate your life and just be spontaneous for once. You can’t help but fall in love with his effortless, chaotic energy.

It makes you want to skip class, drive a convertible with the windows down, hijack a parade, wander through a museum and actually live your life instead of just planning it.

It’s a good week, without fail, if you watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“Thelma & Louise”

“You’ve always been crazy, this is just the first chance you’ve had to express yourself.”

Thelma & Louise is the movie that makes you want to say yes to the mess. To call your best friend, get in the car and just go. No plan, no overthinking, just vibes.

It’s chaotic: things spiral, and nothing goes how it’s supposed to… but they have each other the entire time. And that’s kind of the point. The messiness doesn’t feel as scary when you’re not alone in it.

It makes you want to romanticize the reckless little moments. Laugh too hard, make slightly questionable decisions, stay out too late, tell each other everything.

For a week, you stop trying to have everything together. You just want to live a little louder, a little freer and with your best friend right next to you.

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“If a guy wants to be with you, he will make it happen.”

The reality check of the week. If you’re in a situationship, maybe like a guy or even in a relationship that’s starting to feel a little one-sided, He’s Just Not That Into You hits a little too close to home (and yes, we’re ignoring the whole “you’re the exception” thing because it kind of ruins the point).

It makes you realize how much energy you’ve been pouring into people who honestly don’t care like that. You start seeing things for what they are instead of what you hoped they’d be.

You stop waiting around for the text. You stop rereading messages. You stop making excuses for someone’s lack of effort.

And you remember, very clearly, that you deserve someone who is sure about you.

“Frances Ha”

“I’m so embarrassed. I’m not a real person yet”

Oh, Greta Gerwig. My beloved director turned main character in this role. Frances Ha is the perfect coming-of-age movie for that college-esque, figuring-it-out era of your life.

It makes you want to be a little delusional in the best way. Like even if you’re broke, confused and slightly spiraling, you’re still the main character. You start romanticizing your routines, running around your city like you’re in a montage, leaning into your friendships like they’re the center of your life (because they kind of are).

You care less about being impressive and more about being interesting. You say yes more. You laugh at your own chaos instead of overanalyzing it.

For a week, you’re not worried about being behind. You’re just living like something good is always about to happen.

“Gone Girl”

“Men always say that as the defining compliment, don’t they? She’s a cool girl.”

Amy Dunne’s “cool girl monologue” in Gone Girl is one of those things you hear once and never un-hear. Almost every woman recognizes parts of herself in it, whether she wants to or not.

It makes you hyper aware for a week. Of the way you soften yourself. The way you pretend not to care. The way you shape yourself into someone easier to love. You start catching it in real time, like wait… why am I acting like this?

You stop trying to be the “chill” girl. You stop laughing off things that actually bother you. You stop performing.

For a week, you’re a little sharper. A little less accommodating. A little more honest.

“The Devil Wears Prada”

If you want to channel your inner fashion baddie, The Devil Wears Prada is the blueprint. The classic 2000s chic movie that instantly shifts your energy. You start caring about the details. Being put together. Looking like you have somewhere important to be, even when you don’t.

It’s not even about the labels, it’s the attitude. Confident, composed, a little intimidating in the best way.

After watching, I found myself scrolling through The RealReal, eyeing Jimmy Choos and Manolos, reworking my outfits and fully convincing myself I need a NYC fashion job.

So if anyone has recruiters or connections … let a girl know. Shameless plug.