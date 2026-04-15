More Than Just A Hairstyle: The Power and Meaning Behind Braids

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I was watching the Oscars on TV, and I noticed something that quickly turned into a much bigger conversation online. Actress Chase Infiniti appeared on the red carpet wearing boho braids, an increasingly popular hairstyle. When a reporter described her hair as looking “undone,” the comment sparked a lot of frustration and resentment online.

For many Black women, this hair moment was not something new; it felt familiar. Hairstyles that hold deep cultural meaning are often misunderstood and labeled as unfinished or unprofessional.

A moment like this is why conversations need to be had about Black hairstyles. Hairstyles like braids are not simply an aesthetic or fashion choice — they carry history, culture and identity. When hairstyles like these are criticized, it highlights how Black women’s appearances are still often judged.

A Familiar Pattern of Criticism

The Oscars moment involving Chase Infiniti wasn’t the first time a Black woman’s hair has been publicly criticized. Many people immediately compared it to a similar controversy involving Zendaya at the 2015 Oscars. Zendaya walked the red carpet wearing locs, and a TV host suggested that the hair style looked like it smelled of “patchouli oil or weed.” The comment became a conversation about the stereotypes surrounding Black hairstyles.

Both moments seemed to reveal a problem: when Black women embrace hairstyles that reflect their culture, they are often misunderstood.

Even Chase Infiniti’s hairstylist addressed the misunderstanding, noting that the hairstyle was intentional: “Every Black woman knows exactly what this style is. It’s probably the most desired braid style of the past three years,” referring to the boho braid look.

For some Black viewers, this can seem like a reminder that natural or protective hairstyles are still viewed as “different” to the outside world.

The History Behind Braids

Braids have always been more than just a trend.

Braids have existed in African cultures for years. In my community, braiding was a social tradition, bringing family and friends together, as braiding hair takes hours. It was a time of storytelling and bonding.

Historically, braids were used during slavery to survive, hiding seeds and mapping out escape routes.

That braids have been reduced to the word “undone” is dismissive to all that history, not to mention inaccurate.

Adapting to Fit In

For many, hair has been tied to navigating environments that were not designed with Black women in mind. In predominantly white spaces – whether in school or the entertainment industry – straightened hairstyles seemed like the most “acceptable” hairstyle.

When I saw the Chase Infiniti incident, it reminded me how this has repeatedly shown up in the media. In many Black television shows from the past, when female characters were on red carpets, they appeared with silk presses or straightened hair. Hairstyles like braids or locs appeared less frequently.

Chase Infiniti’s hairstylist also addressed this phenomenon, saying “the commentary provoked a real conversation about how we’re still limited as black people when it comes to how we want to show up.” He continued by stating, “I wanted to convey an easy, breezy, effortless vibe…. without having a silk press.”

As Taraji P. Henson once described, straightened hairstyles can often seem like “the last line of defense” for femininity in spaces where Black women are already being judged.

This has shaped how Black women present themselves in public settings. Straight hair seems more polished or professional, while natural hairstyles are labeled as unkempt.

Why Representation Matters

Nowadays, we are seeing more representation. More celebrities wear braids, locs and pixie cuts on red carpets and on the big screen. And that matters a lot. It tells us that Black hairstyles don’t have to be straightened to be seen as put together.

But moments like the one at the Oscars remind us even with this progress, society hasn’t fully caught up yet.

More Than Just a Hairstyle

To some people hair is just hair; it doesn’t have a significant meaning. To Black women, it never is just a hairstyle. It’s a deep history and a way to express ourselves.

So when we hear that braids look “undone,” it cuts deep. Our braids are an intentional part of our identity and will always be seen that way.