The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Looking for a refreshing way to celebrate spring? Whether you’re lounging at a picnic, savoring brunch on the patio or just craving a fruity sip, these spring-inspired mocktails are the perfect way to welcome the season. Pinterest is my go-to resource for quick and easy recipes, filled with creative ideas that come with detailed, step-by-step instructions. To save you time, I searched for the best non-alcoholic versions of delicious mocktails, experimenting with fresh fruits, herbs and sparkling mixers to find the most flavorful combinations. Here are seven mocktails to start your mixing adventure and simple enough to make at home.

1. Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz

The Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz perfectly balances tartness and bitterness. Start by filling a glass with ice to keep the drink cold. Add fresh grapefruit juice and Sanbitter, allowing their flavors to blend. Top with club soda to add a light, frothy texture. Stir gently to mix the ingredients without losing carbonation. Finish with a grapefruit wedge for decoration and enjoy.

2. Watermelon Fizz

This watermelon-infused beverage is light and rejuvenating with hints of citrus and mint. Begin the recipe by blending fresh watermelon until smooth, then strain it to remove any pulp. Stir in fresh lime juice to enhance the sweetness with a touch of tartness. Fill a glass with ice and a few mint leaves for extra freshness. Pour the watermelon mixture over the ice, then add sparkling water for a bubbly finish. Serve chilled and enjoy during a sunny spring day.

3. Ginger Peach Mojito Mocktail

This sweet and zesty mocktail is perfect for any occasion. The first step is mushing ripe peach slices and mint leaves in a glass to release their natural flavors. Add a touch of ginger syrup and lime juice for a spicy and tangy kick. Then, fill the glass with ice and top with soda water for a light bubbly finish. Gently stir to combine all the flavors. Garnish with a peach slice and a sprig of mint to add a beautiful and aromatic touch.

4. Sparkling Cherry Limeade

The Sparkling Cherry Limeade is a crisp and vibrant drink perfect for a refreshing pick-me-up. Carefully stir cherry juice, fresh lime juice and simple syrup for a tangy yet sweet integration of flavors. Top it off with sparkling water and ice at your discretion. If you’re feeling festive, add a lime wheel for a touch of color.

5. Cranberry Kiss

This drink is as sweet as it sounds. It is a fun and fresh version of the well-known Sangria. Mix cranberry juice and orange juice for a vibrant, fruity base. Complete it with the addition of club soda for a carbonated texture. Toss in some fresh cranberries for added flavor and a cheerful look.

6. Vanilla Coconut Refresher

The Vanilla Coconut Refresher is a smooth, tropical drink with a touch of sweetness and tang. Start by combining coconut water, vanilla bean syrup and lime juice in a shaker. Add ice and shake well to mix the flavors. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice to keep it chilled. As previous mocktails suggest, then add club soda for a fizzy finish. Embellish with toasted coconut flakes for an added crunch and tropical flair.

7. Frozen Shirley Temple

This icy twist on the classic mocktail is perfect for hot days or any celebration. Start by combining grenadine, lemon-lime soda and lime juice in a blender. Add ice and blend until smooth and slushy in texture. Pour the mixture into glasses for a colorful treat. Top with maraschino cherries for that signature touch. Sip and enjoy the goodness of this frozen favorite!

These delightful mocktails are the perfect way to welcome spring with a refreshing twist.

Whether you crave something fruity, fizzy or creamy, there’s a mocktail to suit every taste and occasion. These mocktails not only brighten up your day, but add a festive touch to any gathering. The versatility of these drinks means you can mix and match fruits and herbs to create endless variations. So gather your ingredients, get creative and raise a glass to the new season with these delicious, non-alcoholic sips!

For full ingredient list: https://kitchenappliancehq.com/dry-january-mocktail/