Mastering the Art of Calling It a Night and Getting Back Home 

Learning when to call it a night is a skill I didn’t master until recently. Back in the day, I was so against leaving early. No matter how bad the night was going or how much fun I wasn’t having, I always thought that if I just switched locations or did something different, things would magically get better. It was a feral mindset, honestly, and looking back, it didn’t make much sense and definitely wasn’t productive. But over time, I’ve realized that leaving early doesn’t mean the night was a “failure.” In fact, sometimes heading home when it’s still early can be just as rewarding as staying out until the very last song and having a lore-filled night. So, let’s talk about how to know when it’s time to wrap it up and why walking out the door can actually be the best decision of the night.

1. The Vibe is Weird

Sometimes, you just know right away that it’s a weird night. The music isn’t your vibe, the crowd feels off and the whole atmosphere is just…not it. Instead of sticking it out and hoping it’ll somehow get better, just trust your gut. If you’ve given it a little time and it’s still not working, leave and go somewhere else, or just head home. There’s no point in waiting around for a night that’s clearly not going to turn around.

2. You Feel Like You Need to Drink More to Have Fun (This Never Ends Well)

If you’re already thinking, “I need another drink to make this better,” or “I fear I have to be really drunk for this” then it’s a clear sign to head out. Drinking to force a feeling of fun never works out the way you expect it to. It’s a slippery slope that usually leads to a worse night, and sometimes, you end up feeling worse the next day. Or you get stuck in a cycle of trying to catch that buzz that never quite comes. Save yourself the headache and just call it a night before things get out of hand and you end up feeling worse.

3. You’ve Already Switched Locations

When you’ve already switched locations, that’s a big sign. If you’ve moved from one party to another or from one bar to the next and things are still off, it’s just not your night. You can’t force a good time by bouncing around hoping the next spot will be better. Sometimes, it’s just one of those nights where things don’t click, and that’s totally fine. Instead of dragging it out, pack it up and head home. There’s always another night, especially in college.

4. The Party is Dying Out

One of the most obvious signs it’s time to go home is when the party is clearly winding down. People are starting to leave, it’s getting late and the energy is fading fast. Even if the night has been amazing and you don’t want it to end, this is your cue to wrap it up while it’s still good. Trust me, you do not want to be the last one standing, awkwardly hanging on while everyone else has already decided it’s time to leave. It’s always better to end on a high note!

5. If Things Are About To Take A Wrong Turn

Nights out are fun, but they can get chaotic, and sometimes things take a turn. If someone gets too drunk, gets into an argument or ends up crying, it’s time to prioritize taking care of each other. College nights can be unpredictable, and while you might feel the urge to stay out and keep the fun going, it’s more important to make sure everyone is okay. If something goes wrong — whether it’s an altercation, someone getting hurt or someone just needing support — be the good friend who knows when to step in and call it a night. There’s always another chance to party, but your friends’ safety and well-being should always come first.

6. When All Your Friends Are Ready to Leave

Here’s a golden rule: if your friends are all giving you that time-to-go look, don’t try to be the lone ranger. Staying at a party by yourself never ends well — trust me, no boy, no DJ and no amount of “ one more drink” is worth it. If everyone else is ready to call it a night, respect the group vibe and head out with them. Sticking around by yourself, especially when everyone else wants to go, is a recipe for making questionable decisions and possibly getting into trouble. So when your friends are saying they want to leave, you should probably leave with them, rather than staying and being by yourself: for both safety and minimizing regret

Just As a Bonus: Avoid Postgames Like the Plague

Finally, let’s get one thing straight: postgames are almost never as fun as they sound. Sure, there’s the illusion that you’ll keep the party going, but in reality, it’s usually just a room full of people pretending to be more alive than they actually are. You’re tired, everyone’s half-drunk and you’re one bad decision away from getting stuck in the most awkward situation of your college career. If the night’s been great, don’t ruin it by dragging it on at some half-hearted postgame where no one knows what’s going on. More often than not, they’re weird, chaotic and strange. Don’t get me wrong, there are those rare, magical postgames where everyone’s vibing and it’s genuinely fun, but I’ll never forget the time I was at one and things got really weird. Picture this: everyone is laughing and having a good time, then suddenly, palm leaves are being dragged into the room and people are lighting things on fire and throwing bottles out the window. Yeah, exactly. That’s not the situation I thought I would be in either. I think postgames are something you have to experience a few times, just for the lore, but don’t make them your go-to. Don’t go out of your way to seek them out, because 9 times out of 10, they’re just going to be a blur of questionable behavior and weird vibes. Sometimes, you just need to be happy to get the invite and know that it’s not the place you want to be.

Mastering the art of calling it a night isn’t about giving up on a fun night out — it’s about knowing when you’ve had your fill and knowing your limits. Leaving at the right time can turn a so-so night into a good story, keep things drama-free and make sure you’re looking out for yourself and your friends. So trust your instincts, read the room and remember: there’s always another night out around the corner. The best nights don’t need to last forever — they just need to be memorable!