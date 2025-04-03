Making the Distance Smaller: Navigating a Long Distance Relationship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

One semester of long-distance dating down! Long distance is often described as incredibly challenging, painful and not even worth it at times. Although I will admit that it is not always easy and comes with moments of missing my boyfriend terribly, there is so much opportunity for growth and to be creative to make the distance feel smaller. Disclaimer: I have only been doing long-distance for a semester, so I am far from being an expert. Nonetheless, here are some of my favorite ways my boyfriend and I have continued to share fun and special moments over the long distance.

Video Games

One of the hardest parts of having a long-distance relationship is finding ways to experience things together, even when you’re not physically together. One of the easiest ways is by playing co-op video games. If you’re looking for a short and faster-paced game you can play on mobile, my boyfriend’s favorite game is Brawl Stars. This Supercell fighting game allows you to choose different “brawlers” and fight opponents online in various game modes. You can team up with anyone you have friended as well. We also love the game Castle Crashers, which is also a fighting game that can be played on a console and computer.

If you’re looking for a cute and slower-paced video game, Stardew Valley is our ultimate favorite. Available on Steam, this game allows you to build your own farm and befriend residents in the town. You can grow crops, raise animals, fish and mine, all while attending community events and rebuilding the main community center. This game is easily one of my favorite ways to have fun with my boyfriend over the long distance, and I definitely recommend it to any long-distance couple looking for a sweet game to play together.

Watching Shows

Continuing the idea of sharing experiences, a second convenient way to do so is through watching shows together. Shows typically accommodate differing schedules better than movies since they’re a shorter period. Nonetheless, there will always be seasons and seasons of more episodes available at your disposal. Currently, my boyfriend and I are watching Arrested Development on Netflix. Although some video-calling platforms accommodate screen-sharing shows, we just call through Discord and start the show on separate screens simultaneously. This way, we can see each other’s reactions to the show in real time, allowing us to simulate watching it together.

Reading Together

Similar to watching a show, chapter books also make it very convenient to read with a partner over a long distance. My boyfriend and I will read the same chapter of a book daily, typically on our own time but occasionally together, and then talk about it. Currently, my boyfriend and I are reading through the book of Habakkuk in the Bible. With this, we can share an additional experience while growing mentally and spiritually.

Balanced Calling

One of the difficult realities of long-distance is that there will be moments when you cannot call each other every day. Therefore, based on my experience, I recommend calling with a balance. This will look different for everyone, but there needs to be a balance between calling them at every available moment and having no time to contact your partner. To ensure you and your partner are on the same page, you both must discuss your expectations and needs regarding communication. And above all, the extension of grace is critical when you or your partner fall short. My boyfriend and I aim to call every day; however, sometimes work, studying, responsibilities and general plans cause us to skip a day or two. But with mutual understanding and forgiveness, we can continue our days and future conversations filled with the same amount of excitement and love as before.

“Thinking of You”

Some long-distance couples may feel that the “spark” is gone after not seeing their partner for a long time. However, a sweet text, a video, a nature picture with the caption “thinking of you,” or a selfie can go a long way. It’s more than just the words or images you send; it gives the message that even though they aren’t with you physically, you are still reminded of their presence and impact in your daily life. Additionally, your partner will never know if you’re thinking about them unless you tell them. Again, communication is imperative. For example, whenever there is a blue sky without a cloud in sight, I always think of my boyfriend and send him a picture of it. It reminds me that through the clouds and hard times, there is a blue sky and a beautiful future in store for us.

Locket App

I’m going to be honest: Most long-distance apps are kind of corny and get old after a month. However, going 6 months strong for my boyfriend and me is a picture-sharing app called Locket. This app makes a widget on your phone’s home screen where your partner can send photos with a message that updates in real time. Not only is it sweet to see selfies of my boyfriend when I open my phone, but each new picture is like a small, sweet surprise.

Intentionality is Key

Whether you can see each other often or not, intentionality is key. You ought to be intentional in any relationship; however, it should be amplified in a long-distance one. In long-distance relationships, your daily “normal” does not have your partner in it; therefore, intentionally allow each other to feel loved and significant in your life. This may require canceling plans, extra planning, long hours of travel, creating a routine, etc. However, if you appropriately and selflessly prioritize your relationship, your relationship will grow stronger over the distance.

Long distance is only temporary. There is a blue sky after the clouds are apart. However, the clouds don’t always have to be stormy. The clouds can be filled with fun moments of growth that can still be cherished as you make the most out of whatever season you’re in.