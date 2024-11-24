The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sorry, but this needs to be said… Some of these so-called “viral life-changing makeup products” are a crime to the makeup industry! I don’t know how much money some of these influencers are being paid, but some of the most trending and advertised beauty products are mediocre at best. Agree or disagree, here are seven makeup products that, in my opinion, will never touch my skin again.

Benetint

Starting strong: who pays $26 for a little bottle of watercolor? There’s no other way to describe it—Benetint is colored water. The product is hardly pigmented, doesn’t blend well and is not long-lasting, even with several applications. When I first used this product, it was all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds. I wanted to like it… but not even my willpower could justify repurchasing this highly overrated product.

Milk Jelly Tint/Stain

I understand that this product is a stain, but there’s no excuse for it to act like a permanent Sharpie marker. The over-pigmentation and stain of the Milk Jelly Tint/Stain could survive nuclear warfare, making it unblendable and frustrating to use. The color is too bright, considering it’s too stubborn to blend. If you were to make a mistake using this product, your makeup looks for the next three days would be piled with color correctors to cover the glaring hot pink spot on your cheek. Finally, the “jello-like” product’s texture feels strange and moist… very unsettling to use.

Kosas Birthday Gift Set

One of my favorite birthday traditions is going to Sephora to secure my free birthday gift. Although the sets range from hair to skincare to makeup, I always go for the makeup set. This year, the makeup set was the Lip And Brow Kosas Set, which contained a mini wet lip oil and brow gel. Unfortunately, it was not a happy birthday using this set. The lip oil smelled like a crayon, and the product would clump together on my lips and make them very dry. The brow gel was equally disappointing—it didn’t hold my brows in place. This product had no stylistic or shaping properties; it was again like I was putting water on my brows. The product’s applicator is small and thick, causing the product to spread unevenly.

Better Than Sex Mascara

With a name as bold as “Better Than Sex Mascara,” maybe this product should try to be better than other mascaras first. I’ve tried various mascaras, and I can confidently say that this was the worst one yet. The applicator was way too thick and long, causing difficulties in application and a loss of products within the bristles. The product itself had minimal effects on the thickness and length of my eyelashes. It did not layer well and fell off my eyelashes in small flakes after only an hour of wearing it.

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

The cute packaging and honey-themed advertisements are an illusion … The Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil is not a lip product; it is a bottle of vegetable oil mistakenly placed in a Sephora. It feels and smells like vegetable oil, and even if you can tolerate it, it does not last and makes your lips feel very dry. It creates an odd, slippery sensation on your lips that has you begging for a makeup wipe and some Summer Fridays to make your lips feel normal again.

Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush

The consistency and application of the Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush is giving crayon and chalk, definitely not cream. It’s thick and hard to blend smoothly or evenly. Honestly, it’s a pain to use, and it is hardly pigmented. Between the different types of blushes (liquid, powder, putty, cream, tint, etc.), there are certainly a variety of alternatives for this product that excel in all areas.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlighter

Before I express my feelings about this final product, I want to note that I do not dislike it. I don’t understand why someone would buy the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer when its counterpart, the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter at the same price point, is exponentially better. Although a notable highlight comes from the liquid, the powder is truly revolutionary in the realm of makeup highlighters. The formula is rich, long-lasting, and bright, allowing me to shine with highlighter all day. The liquid provides a more subtle glow that requires several layers to have the same shining result.

Although I may get canceled for these hot takes, let this serve as a reminder that just because a product is popular doesn’t mean it’s the best. Do your research, test the products, and consider purchasing the mini sizes to test out what products are right for you and not break the bank on poor products.