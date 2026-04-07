Level-Up Your Next Game Night with These Four Picks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re looking to kill time while waiting in line for a Florida basketball game or wanting a fun game night with your friends, the typical options can get boring. Clue and Monopoly are fun staples, but when is it time to turn over a new leaf? Lucky for you, I have created a list of some of the best games my friends and I have played.

1. Catchphrase

Amazon: $20

Catchphrase is a fast-paced word guessing game. Two teams are assigned and one person from each team goes up each round to try and describe the words shown in the game. The goal: to not be the one holding the game when the buzzer goes off – sort of like hot potato.

A huge pro to this game is the fact that there aren’t a ton of pieces. It only requires the electronic handheld device and batteries, so it is extremely convenient to transport.

2. Fishbowl

Free!

Now, this may not be the “official” name of the game, but it is one I learned through a close friend at her Friendsgiving. I am sure there is an actual game with similar goals and guidelines, however, this is the free version. You will need a bowl, paper, scissors and writing utensils.

To play, cut up pieces of paper into small squares so you can fold them up. The more paper used, the longer the game will last, so that can be up to the players’ discretion. Divvy up the pieces of paper among the players and have them write a noun – person, place or thing – on each slip. The more interesting and unique you make the answers, the more fun it is. If your group has any inside jokes, be sure to include them.

Next, fold each piece of paper in half and place it in a bowl – hence why the game is called “fishbowl.” Be sure to split up the players into two teams. This game has three rounds. In each round, you will play until the fishbowl is completely empty.

In round one, a player draws a slip and describes the word without saying it or using gestures – simply describing it. That players’ team has one minute to guess as many words as possible. Once they guess a word correctly their teammate continues and draws a new word; the cycle continues until the minute is up. Each player is allowed one pass per turn. When the minutes are up, tally how many words were correctly guessed in the turn – do this every time a team player goes up. Turns are alternated between teams until all slips in the bowl are guessed.

For round two, all slips (yes, the ones already used) are put back in the bowl and mixed. This time, players act out the word silently. Like the previous round, teams have one minute and alternate until all slips are guessed.

In the last round, the slips are once again returned to the bowl and mixed. Players can only give one word as a clue. For example if the word is “bee”, the team may only use one word like “sting.” Just like the other rounds, points are still tallied and teams alternate until the bowl is completely empty.

This may come as a shocker, but the team with the most points wins.

3. Uno Flip/Uno Show Em’ No Mercy

Uno Flip: $7.82

Uno Mercy: $7.49

These two games are nothing crazy, just a different way of playing a classic game of Uno. My friends and I played these variations while camping outside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center for a UF basketball game.

Uno Flip has two different sides to the cards with different colors and a unique vibe. Think of it like the Upside Down in Stranger Things. Colors and punishments are different, adding a fun twist.

Uno Mercy eliminates players that accumulate over 25 cards, and some of the punishment cards in the deck make a player pick up 10 cards, which can even be stacked and passed along.

Both of these provide renditions of a beloved game for you to enjoy. They are cheap and easy to find on Amazon or at your local Walmart.

4. Jackbox games

Packs differ in prices

This last game is one that has brought my friends and I so much joy. They are downloadable games on your computer, meaning they can really go with you anywhere!

The packs differ in prices because there are so many options. So far, 10 packs have been released, each containing five original games. Drawing, quizzes, writing, trivia and hidden-identity are not limited to but some of the types of games they offer.

It is best to hook the games up to your television so the whole group can see responses and play along. All members use their devices to play – think like Kahoot! They are designed for group interaction and bring so much laughter to hangouts.