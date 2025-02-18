Is Summer Fridays Lip Balm Worth The Hype?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of a hydrating lip balm, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s your trusty Burts Bees chapstick, your half-squeezed Aquaphor or does it happen to be the viral Summer Fridays balm with over 137.9k posts on TikTok? In either case, with this lip balm’s blooming popularity, its effectiveness and alluring properties had to have crossed your mind. I mean, it has to have hype for some reason, right?

Well, coming at a hefty price of $24, Summer Fridays come in a variety of eight tints and scents. I was hesitant about spending that amount on a lip balm without truly knowing its durability, or how long it lasts on the lips, its hydration and finally, its texture. Thankfully, I was able to get my hands on a trial size with Sephora Insider’s free birthday gift, and here is what I found.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

The gift came with the shade “Pink Sugar,” which, as the name implies, has a subtle pink tint. From the start, the applicator is made from bio-resin, which has a similar feel to plastic but is much more sustainable. They made this switch in 2020 after receiving feedback on their aluminum packaging. The design curves slightly to ensure an even and smooth application. After initially wearing it, I was surprised by how long the product lasted. Even with sips of water in between and yap sessions with friends, the balm remained for more than two hours. After the fact, my lips —still— felt hydrated. When it comes to its texture, I was expecting a softer, more watery texture. Instead, it was thicker like honey, yet light enough to apply smoothly. Overall, I appreciate its durability, hydration and variety of shades, along with its sustainability. However, I still feel I wouldn’t spend $24 on a lip product, especially on a college budget. While I’d give the product a 4.5/5, here are some budget-friendly alternatives that are just as good or perhaps better.

1. Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm

Coming at a price of $16, I would say this is Summer Fridays highest competitor. With the same amount of product, a vegan and cruelty-free formula and a soft applicator, there is a lot to love about this lippie. That being said, its consistency is thicker with more of a mask feeling, which is a hit or miss, depending on the user I enjoy feeling the product on my lips as long as possible without a sticky residue, and this formula does just that and with a moisturizing effect. The biggest con would be it only comes in a mint, clear shade, and a new dark burgundy shade. Yet, for the price, durability and hydration, I would give this product a 4/5 and consider it a wonderful substitute.

2. Tower 28 Beauty LipSoftie

Also, at $16, Tower 28’s version of their lip balm comes in eight different shades! Talk about the best of both worlds. As with everything, however, it comes with its drawbacks. While the variety is exciting, the tube is significantly smaller. Its applicator comes with a completely round top and a buttery formula, which is less thick than Topicals but more viscous than Summer Fridays. It also checked off the boxes for durability and hydration, making this choice a top contender for my next shopping trip, coming also at 4.5/5.

3. E.l.f Cosmetics Squeeze Me Lip Balm

Great things come in some packages. This balm is at the lowest price of $4, but is the smallest tube on the list. Yet, as someone who loves various lip products, I don’t mind the smaller packaging as it can even fit in your back pocket. Likewise, with “Project Pan” becoming increasingly popular, this would be a great fit for my underconsumption girlies. E.l.f never misses on creating quality beauty products on a budget. With a curved applicator, this formula is smooth and similar to the thickness as Summer Fridays, becoming a wonderful dupe. However, when it comes to durability, I felt the product would disappear quicker and would require more touch-ups for the hydrating feeling to remain, which can be a downside to the smaller packaging. Coming in five shades, this product is also tailored to different looks and preferences customized to the individual. Taking all aspects into consideration I would give this balm a 3.8/5.Ultimately, I do get the sensationalization of the Summer Fridays lip balm, but I wouldn’t splurge on the price if I were on a budget. While Topicals is its main competition, I’ll definitely be restocking my Tower 28 Lip Softie, or when in doubt, I know E.l.f. has my back for my lips and my wallet.