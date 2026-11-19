This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is having a boyfriend embarrassing?

With those simple words, the internet exploded. I’m sure most of us remember the iconic article that debuted in British Vogue around this time last year. With it, a debate erupted on TikTok, as some girls in relationships immediately took to flaunting their self-deemed “not embarrassing” partners, while others hopped on the train of deeming all boyfriends cringe-worthy accessories. My biggest gripe with the iconic Vogue article is that it became a flashy point of conversation on TikTok, while few people really took the time to fully understand the argument the author was trying to make.

When you consider it objectively, it really does seem like having a boyfriend is embarrassing. And before you come at me for showing my cards in the second paragraph, stop and think about it. The rise of soft launches and the growing tendency to keep relationships private certainly make it seem like having a boyfriend is something women would rather keep under wraps.

We all know a girl, past or present, who has been sucked into what can only be described as “Boyfriend Land.” In this fictional world, a girl’s romantic partner is at the center of her life, and she rarely finds the time or energy to prioritize anyone or anything else. In today’s digital culture, this means her online presence revolves entirely around her partner, whether she’s flaunting the relationship in its entirety or making him the star of every post.

But it also seems that the number of girls who center their lives around their boyfriends is steadily declining, as more women opt to keep their partners more low-key. We’ve recently seen the rise of the “soft launch,” where women introduce their partners to the world with a hefty dose of ease and caution. As much as I’m tired of opening Instagram and seeing men’s backs, hands on steering wheels or anything of the like, it doesn’t seem like the soft launch is going anywhere anytime soon.

The soft launch speaks to a broader societal trend: women are becoming increasingly aware of the social cost of having a boyfriend. And that cost isn’t measured in dollars, but in the scrutiny that follows. Once a relationship goes public, so does everyone else’s opinion of it. Suddenly, your partner is up for public evaluation, and the verdict isn’t always in your favor.

The truth is that your boyfriend, statistically speaking, is more likely to embarrass you than not. And when that embarrassment comes to light, whether it’s him expressing a morally questionable opinion, making you look bad in public or cheating on you, the judgment often falls right back on the woman who tolerated his behavior. Women flock to comment sections to express their disbelief, making sure to emphasize that they would never put up with anything of the sort.

When every attempt to bring your boyfriend into the light forces you to calculate how much of a PR risk it might create, many women are choosing to keep him in the shadows. One bad boyfriend can be all it takes to damage your image.

And while the PR risk is reason enough, many women are choosing to treat their boyfriends as just one part of their lives out of fear of losing themselves. We see it too often: women who once had their own interests, friendships and ambitions slowly begin to revolve their entire lives around their relationships, until being someone’s girlfriend becomes their defining personality trait. She is no longer the main character in her own story.

What I find most interesting about this conversation is that the embarrassment rarely seems to go both ways. Men aren’t subjected to the same level of scrutiny for the women they date, nor are they constantly warned against making their girlfriends their entire personalities. A man having a girlfriend is simply a man having a girlfriend. But for women, having a boyfriend can become a reflection of their judgment, independence and even self-respect. His mistakes become her poor choices, and his shortcomings become a question of her standards.

Many people look down upon the women who get sucked into the dark abyss that is Boyfriend Land, and there is some legitimacy to that criticism. Women who lose their sense of self in a relationship are often seen as willing to sacrifice their individuality and independence for the sake of having a partner. And who wouldn’t want to distance themselves as far as possible from that characterization?

So, is having a boyfriend embarrassing? I think it is, but not necessarily for the reasons we might think. Having a boyfriend has become a social liability, one that opens women up to judgment not only for their partner’s behavior but also for how much of themselves they’re willing to sacrifice for the relationship. And in a world where women have fought so hard to be seen as individuals outside of the men in their lives, it’s not hard to understand why so many are hesitant to put their relationships on display.

Perhaps that’s why the soft launch has become so appealing. Women want to experience love without having to publicly answer for it. They want to have a boyfriend without becoming someone’s girlfriend in the eyes of everyone else. In a way, keeping a relationship private has become an attempt to hold on to the individuality that women have spent so long fighting for.

I don’t think women are embarrassed by the idea of love or even necessarily by the men they’re dating, and I don’t think they should be. Instead, they’re embarrassed by what having a boyfriend can say about them in a culture that is constantly looking for reasons to judge their choices.

So yes, the verdict is in: having a boyfriend is embarrassing. Not because women should be ashamed of being in relationships, but because somehow, dating a man has become more of a reflection of a woman’s character than his own. And until that changes, I can’t really blame anyone for keeping his face cropped out of the picture.