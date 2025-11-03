“I Smell Snow”: Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Still Owns Fall, 25 Years Later

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves fall and the coffee gets stronger, one thing’s certain: it’s Gilmore Girls season. This October marks 25 years since the series first aired, and somehow, the fast-talking, coffee-drinking mother-daughter duo still feels like the heartbeat of fall.

This Show Defined Cozy

When Gilmore Girls premiered on October 5, 2000, no one expected that Stars Hollow, a small Connecticut town, would become the ultimate autumn mood board. With twinkling lights at Luke’s Diner, town festivals and Lorelai’s iconic “I smell snow” moment, the series practically invented fall comfort TV before Pinterest even existed.

Every pumpkin spice-filled season since, fans welcome the Gilmore Girls phenomenon into their homes with open arms, returning to the show like clockwork. It’s become a yearly household tradition marked by chunky sweaters, oversized coffee mugs and “Where You Lead, I Will Follow” replaying in your head daily.

Moments That Made Us Hit Replay

Over seven seasons and a Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls has given us countless iconic scenes:

Lorelai and Luke’s long-awaited first kiss in “Raincoats and Recipes.”

Rory’s heartfelt Chilton graduation speech that never fails to bring tears and major proud-mom energy.

The romantic dare of “You Jump, I Jump, Jack” – and the unforgettable umbrella scene.

The chaotic yet endearing Friday night dinners that somehow always end in laughter, tears or both.

Each episode feels like visiting old friends who talk way too fast but somehow make you feel completely at home.

Why We Still Love It

Part of Gilmore Girls’ enduring magic is its timeless quality. Lorelai and Rory’s relationship, which seamlessly blends friendship and family, still resonates with viewers today. Finding a balance between independence, ambition and love feels as relevant now as it did in 2000. The quick dialogue, filled with sharp wit and pop culture references, remains just as captivating and hasn’t aged a day.

But beyond the banter, Gilmore Girls offers comfort. It’s not perfect. The characters make questionable choices, and the town’s quirks occasionally border on absurd. Yet that’s exactly the charm that makes it feel real. It reminds us that life’s messiness can still be beautiful, especially when shared over a cup of coffee.

Maybe that’s why TikTok has declared this time of year “Gilmore Girls season.” The show’s cozy aesthetic, marked by golden lighting, plaid scarves and crowded bookshelves, has become a visual love letter to fall itself.

A Legacy That Still Feels Like Home

In honor of its 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. has recreated Stars Hollow for fans to visit, Hallmark Channel has launched a marathon dedicated to the series and a documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow is on the way – exploring how this little dramedy became a generational comfort show.

Whether you’re watching for the first time or pressing play for the twentieth, Gilmore Girls remains a reminder that growth, love and laughter never go out of style. Every season, especially fall, feels a little better with a strong cup of coffee and someone to share it with.

So grab your favorite mug, light that pumpkin candle and hit “play.” After all, as Lorelai Gilmore said, “Everything’s magical when it snows.”