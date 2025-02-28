The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Living in North Florida, it can be easy to view live music as distant. It is easy to resign yourself and say, “No artists ever come to Florida!!”

While this remains true in some instances, there is some incredible live music at our fingertips here in Gainesville. We should take advantage of what we have close to us in the form of local artists and small bands who look to college towns to find their audience.

Consider this: all of your favorite artists once started small. Taylor Swift, the biggest name ever in pop music, got her start in local Nashville bars and restaurants.

This is your chance to be that “og” fan of that local band you decided to see that Friday night.

Gainesville is the pinnacle college town. Because of this, indie bands everywhere look to play here to grow their audiences. Playground Fest, founded by alternative indie band Flipturn, showcases small bands from around the country in a festival-style setting. As Jacksonville natives, the members of Flipturn got their start playing small gigs in Gainesville. After playing notable venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, Flipturn made sure to stay true to its roots, honoring the local music scene of Gainesville. Playground is held in January at Heartwood Soundstage, which is located in the center of Downtown GNV.

The best part of the festival is how many UF students get involved! Campus organizations like Swamp Records help connect the student body to the festival and even represent local bands! This enables students with aspirations in the music industry to gain real experience in organizing a music festival.

Thanks to technology, there are even more ways to stay tuned into what live music is happening around you. Here are some simple ways to keep up with those bands you love:

Utilize your Ticketmaster account! You can “like” and save your favorite artists and be notified when they announce a tour. Artists usually tour in the months following the release of an album or EP.

Keep up with their social media! Most artists and bands will post the tour dates in advance.

In Gainesville, accounts like @glorydays on Instagram manage multiple venues in the area and post when they have themed nights (Taylor Swift, Broadway Rave, Pop Punk/Emo and more!). Also, bandsintown.com serves as a mini-Ticketmaster, where they promote and post ticket sales to smaller events and artists. Also, they will show a map of your area and any upcoming events at local venues.

Lastly, rebutting the “artists never tour in Florida” claim – YES THEY DO!

Here are some notable artists coming to North/Central Florida before the semester is over!

Wallows is performing in Saint Augustine on February 22

ROLE MODEL will be in Orlando on March 4

The Driver Era is playing in Orlando on March 7

Tyler, the Creator is performing in Orlando on March 21

Parker McCollum is coming to Gainesville! He’ll play at the O’Connell Center on April 26

Teddy Swims will be in Jacksonville on May 10

There is more live music nearby than you probably realize! Branching out and finding new artists and sounds you otherwise would not know or find is one of the best parts about music!