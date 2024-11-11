How to Plan a Cute Friendsgiving on a College Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with your friends? Friendsgiving is all about good vibes, delicious food and cozy moments with the people who make college feel like home. But don’t worry, this Friendsgiving doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. With a few simple tricks and affordable picks, you can host a festive meal that’s big on fun and light on cost.

Potluck Dinner: Sharing the Load (and the Cost)

Friendsgiving is way more manageable (and fun) if everyone brings a dish. Potluck style makes it easy to divide the work and keeps costs down. Plus, everyone gets to share a piece of their favorite Thanksgiving tradition and feel included. Here’s how to make it work:

Organize the Meal : Use a shared doc or group chat to make sure you cover all the basics without anyone doing the same thing. Assign sections like appetizers, sides and the main dish to different friends and have them write down what they want to bring.

: Use a shared doc or group chat to make sure you cover all the basics without anyone doing the same thing. Assign sections like appetizers, sides and the main dish to different friends and have them write down what they want to bring. Budget-Friendly Finds: Let everyone know that frozen foods and easy recipes are totally welcome! You don’t need to cook from scratch to bring something delicious and festive.

Appetizers: Cute and Easy

Start the meal with some fun appetizers that are easy to make or grab on a budget. Here are some ideas to get things started while the main dishes are finishing up!

Trader Joe’s Fall-Inspired Appetizers Pumpkin Empanadas – These tasty little bites are perfect for sharing and only about $4 for a pack. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites – Creamy, cheesy and seasonal! Around $4 for a pack, they’re a hit for fall vibes without the fuss.

Veggie & Hummus Platter Buy a bag of baby carrots, cucumbers and a tub of hummus for a colorful and healthy starter. All in, this costs around $6.

Charcuterie Board Cheese: Look for budget-friendly options like cheddar, brie or a small wheel of gouda ($2–$5 each). Cured Meats: Salami or pepperoni are tasty and inexpensive, usually around $3. Crackers or Bread: Pick up a box of crackers ($2–$3), or slice up a fresh baguette ($2). All in, this board can be made for around $12–$15 and adds a special touch to kick off your Friendsgiving!



Sides: Yummy and Affordable

The sides are where you can really get creative. Keep it easy with frozen options or simple recipes that’ll taste homemade.

Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing Just bake and serve! This costs around $5 and delivers the classic stuffing flavor.

Sweet Potato Casserole Pick up a can of yams ($2), marshmallows ($1) and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Pop in the oven until bubbly for a cozy side under $5.

Roasted Veggies Toss a frozen bag of green beans ($1.50) or Brussels sprouts ($2) with olive oil and seasonings, and roast. Add some cranberries or nuts for a festive touch – total cost is about $3!



Main Dish: Rotisserie Chicken, the Turkey Alternative

Turkey can be expensive and tricky to cook, but chicken is an easy, affordable alternative. Here’s how to make it feel special:

Rotisserie Chicken Grab a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken for around $8–$10. Warm it up and serve with a side of gravy for the main dish without the hassle of cooking a turkey!

Honey-Glazed Chicken Thighs If you want to try something yourself, season chicken thighs with a honey glaze and bake. Chicken thighs cost around $6–$8 for a pack and taste great without too much work.



Cute & Cozy Decorations on a Budget

Make your space look cozy and cute for pics without spending too much. Here are some affordable decoration ideas to set the vibe:

Dollar Tree Decor Head to Dollar Tree or Five Below for fall-themed tablecloths, napkins, cups and candles. You can create a cozy table setup for around $10.

Thankful Poster Wall Hang a poster on the wall and leave markers so everyone can write what they’re thankful for. This makes a sweet and meaningful decoration (and it costs basically nothing).

Mini Pumpkins & Leaves Scatter mini pumpkins or faux leaves across the table for a simple, cute touch. You can get these for $1–$2 each at the Dollar Store.



Overall, with a little creativity and teamwork, you can throw a Friendsgiving that’s just as fun and wholesome as Thanksgiving dinner at home, but in a new and unique way. With some easy dishes, affordable decor and a few wholesome and silly moments, you’re all set for a great night with friends. So, grab your favorite people, enjoy the food and make the most of the holiday, with no stress or big spending required!