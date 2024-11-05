How to Maximize Style with 7 Point Outfits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Popularized on TikTok, the 7-point outfit trick has quickly picked up traction not only on the app, but among women hoping to elevate their personal style and take their outfits to the next level. So, what is this 7-point system and how can you implement it into your own styling?

Basically, every article of clothing/accessory you wear has a given point value, and the goal is to have your outfit reach 7 points, maybe even 8, but never to exceed 9 or 10. For example, a basic top, basic bottom, basic pair of shoes would all be one point each. A statement piece, like a colorful top or textured pants, would be worth two points. The same general rule follows for accessories: each additional accessory counts as one point, with statement pieces possibly counting for 2 points. The idea is to ensure your outfit has enough elements to be visually interesting and fashionable, but not too over the top.

If you were styling a basic outfit of a white t-shirt, jeans and ankle boots, you’d be at 3 points. But, if we change the regular jeans to a pair with studs like this pair from Reformation (making the jeans worth 2 points), add some gold jewelry (1 point total for a few rings, bracelets and a necklace), grab a slouchy leather tote and don some little sunnies, we’ve taken our boring 3-point outfit and elevated it to a fashionable 7 or 8 point fit. With just a few small additions, you can transform your boring outfits into stylish ones and take your fashion game to the next level. This trick can also maximize your wardrobe by ensuring you invest in quality basics you can always reach for while also playing around with fun statement pieces to help you look both refined and uniquely chic.

Recently, my favorite way to add points to my outfits is adding a statement belt or statement bag. With brands like Anthropologie and Free People dropping some of the most gorgeous belts I’ve ever seen (this Anthro heart belt is to die for), they seem to be the next “it-girl” accessory to effortlessly step up your outfit game.

Another trick to elevate your outfits that goes in conjunction with the 7-point rule is to always have some type of visual interest in an outfit that would make an article of clothing/accessory a 2-point item rather than 1. Essentially, outfits should be interesting though either color, shape or texture. If it isn’t interesting through one of these facets, consider adding an element that will heighten each aspect, like making the fit texturally diverse through unique fabrics with visual intrigue like velvets, satins or furs etc. Using this trick in conjunction with the 7-point method can be a game-changer in elevating your personal style, and ensuring your outfits are always put together and fashion forward.

However, some days just call for a 3-point outfit and other days, it’s fun to wear something closer to 10 points. Just like with any fashion rule, it’s subjective and totally up to interpretation, so wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident! At the end of the day, how you feel in the clothes is more important than how you look.

So, next time you’re getting dressed for the day, try and get your outfit to 7 points – you’ll be putting together fashionable looks in no time.