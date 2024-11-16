The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. From learning how to play the piano in kindergarten with “Mary Had a Little Lamb” to playing the guitar outside of my dorm building after an assignment-filled day, being able to listen and create music has truly changed my life. There is something so beautiful about manipulating lifeless pieces of wood and string into life-giving melodies and music. I have played piano for almost fourteen years and guitar for over two years; Throughout that time, it has been evident that these instruments have allowed me to grow beyond just a musician but as an individual.

Perseverance & Discipline

Learning an instrument can be compared to learning a new language. Suddenly, the alphabet includes sharps and flats, and you begin learning something entirely new from scratch. A few months into piano lessons, I remember getting so frustrated by how difficult it was and how often I messed up a piece of music. In tears, I would beg my mom to let me quit piano, but she wouldn’t let me. With no choice, I continued with my piano lessons. However, this frustration soon grew into determination and perseverance amid my mistakes and difficulties. With this perseverance, I also learned the importance of consistency for improvement. I would never improve if I’m not disciplined in maintaining and growing my craft.

This remains true for everything in life, not just music. Without dedication and consistency in an area of desired growth, you will only remain stagnant. Intentionality is key to achieving true improvement and fruitfulness.

Outlet of Expression

There are some things that words truly can’t express- yet where words fail, music can communicate. Whether it’s through original lyrics or spontaneous musical arrangements, I’ve found that composing music to reflect my thoughts and emotions has become a healthy outlet for expressing my feelings. It allows me to process emotions productively, creating a music piece that articulates my emotional journey through song.

Sometimes, another artist’s music and lyrics perfectly capture your feelings. So, even if you use your instrument to play other artists’ songs, playing these songs allows you to insert yourself into the music, recognize your feelings, and express your emotions through another artist’s expression. After all, songs are created to connect and unify people’s stories through shared experience. Ultimately you have a whole new world of expression at your fingertips as a musician with each key and string vocalizing emotions in ways words never could.

Always Room for Growth

One thing that I’ve learned after playing the piano for fourteen years is that I can always get better. I’ll never get to a point where I’m a master at the piano because there is always room for further improvement. There will always be a song I could learn or a faster pace I could play a scale at. Nonetheless, this isn’t discouraging. In fact, it is quite the opposite. It encourages me to continue to improve because even though perfection is not realistic, I am intrinsically motivated to do better than I was the day before. There will always be something new and beautiful to learn musically.

Source of Peace

Whenever I get overwhelmed and stressed, my piano is one of the first things I turn to. In a world where everything is changing and nothing is truly under control, having music at my fingertips is always so comforting and reassuring. I can play through my worries, stresses, anxieties, and fears until I reach the peace and calm I yearn for at the end of the song. Playing an instrument provides a momentary escape where you can dictate the journey and emotions along the way.

Brings People Together

Music brings people together unlike anything else. Whether around a campfire or at a party, when someone brings out a guitar or starts the karaoke machine, a sense of harmony is created among everyone. Playing an instrument is more than just a party trick, it is a vessel for community and life to be shared. It can connect emotions, cultures, and different walks of life to create a common ground through lyrics and a melody. What a privilege it is to be an individual who can orchestrate this kind of connection,transcending all barriers.

It’s never too late to begin to learn a musical instrument, and with it, experience all the blessings and life lessons a musical instrument can bring.