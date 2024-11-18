Hot Wheels, Happy Meals and Hawkins High: The Best PR of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024, marketing and advertising took creativity to new heights. From immersive tech experiences to unexpected celebrity collaborations, brands found innovative ways to capture attention and engage audiences. Here are some of the most unique and exciting PR stunts and advertising campaigns that made waves this year.

1. F1 x Hot Wheels

Released globally in March 2024, Hot Wheels and Formula 1 teamed up for a campaign that combined the thrill of motorsports with childhood nostalgia. This collaboration launched a special edition Hot Wheels car collection modeled after F1 cars, including a scaled-down version of the Ferrari F1-75. The campaign targeted both racing fans and collectors, offering limited-edition sets that were available in select stores and online. The collaboration perfectly bridged the gap between two fanbases — car enthusiasts and Hot Wheels collectors — by blending the high-tech world of Formula 1 with the playful, nostalgic charm of Hot Wheels toys. By merging these two worlds, the campaign became a standout for its creativity and cross-generational appeal.

2. Goldfish’s Chilean Sea Bass

In October 2024, Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish brand challenged perceptions of the brand’s target consumer. In this cheeky stunt, Goldfish took on the world of fine dining with its “Chilean Sea Bass” campaign, presenting its Goldfish crackers as an upscale, gourmet food experience. A mock advertisement for the crackers touted them as a luxurious seafood offering, mocking the pretentiousness often associated with fine dining. The campaign was a hilarious twist on the “luxury food” trend, using humor and absurdity to elevate a humble snack. It showed how a brand could take itself less seriously, tap into internet culture and drive social media conversation with humor. The campaign sparked online debates about the absurdity of luxury branding in food, making it an instant viral hit.

3. YouTube x Oculus

Launched in April 2024, YouTube partnered with Oculus to deliver an immersive virtual concert experience. Fans could attend live-streamed concerts in full 360-degree virtual reality, experiencing performances from their favorite artists from a “VIP” perspective. In addition to concert footage, users could explore virtual backstage areas and interact with other attendees, all from the comfort of their own homes. This campaign pushed the boundaries of digital entertainment by merging VR technology with live music. By giving fans the chance to experience concerts in an entirely new way, the collaboration offered a unique take on what the future of live events could look like. It was a great example of how brands are using tech to innovate traditional entertainment formats.

4. Lego x 007

Lego and the James Bond franchise teamed up in the summer of 2024 for a limited-edition “007 Adventure Set,” celebrating the iconic spy films with a collection of intricate Lego models based on famous scenes from the series. The set featured Bond’s signature Aston Martin DB5, the “Golden Gun” and a mini-version of the luxurious MI6 headquarters. The collaboration successfully combined the thrill of espionage with the nostalgia of building Lego sets, appealing to both Bond fans and Lego enthusiasts. It was an unexpected, creative crossover that demonstrated the power of brand synergy and fan culture, allowing two vastly different brands to share a unique storytelling experience.

5. H&M x Stranger Things

As the final season of Stranger Things airs in 2025, H&M launched a limited-edition collection inspired by the show’s iconic ‘80s fashion. The collection featured pieces inspired by characters like Eleven, Max and Dustin, including oversized jackets, graphic tees and retro accessories. The campaign capitalized on the nostalgia surrounding the show, giving fans the chance to dress like their favorite characters while tying in the cultural zeitgeist of the ’80s. It was a prime example of how fashion and entertainment collaborations can tap into fandoms and create an emotional connection with consumers.

6. Pepsi Tackles the NFL

Pepsi and the NFL teamed up for a cutting-edge virtual reality campaign that allowed fans to experience game day in a completely immersive way. The “Game Day” VR experience lets fans put on VR headsets and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be on the field during key moments of the Super Bowl. Fans could interact with virtual versions of their favorite NFL players and participate in game simulations, like throwing a touchdown pass or making an epic catch. This collaboration used the latest in VR technology to bring fans closer to the action, offering a thrilling experience that blurred the lines between virtual and real-life sports. By combining Pepsi’s association with game-day fun and the NFL’s passionate fanbase, the campaign created an engaging, next-level experience. It was an innovative way to interact with consumers while capitalizing on the excitement of the football season, especially during the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

7. AR Cinema Experience with Apple and Universal Studios

Premiering at a theater near you (well, near a major city) in April 2024, Apple and Universal Studios collaborated to create an augmented-reality cinema experience. Moviegoers wearing special AR glasses could interact with film characters and special effects in real-time, blending the line between film and reality. The experience was first launched with the release of “The Mummy,” allowing fans to explore virtual environments from the film while watching it. This campaign was a groundbreaking step in cinema technology, combining Apple’s AR capabilities with Universal’s blockbuster films to create an entirely new way to experience movies. By offering fans a level of interactivity that had never been seen before, the collaboration redefined what it means to watch a film.

8. Nike’s Future of the NBA

Unveiled during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2024, available through Nike and NBA apps, Nike and the NBA introduced an augmented reality experience called “Future of the Game.” It allowed fans to virtually try on new Nike basketball shoes and gear while they watched NBA highlights. The experience featured interactive challenges and games where users could step into the shoes of their favorite players. By using AR technology, the campaign brought fans closer to the action than ever before, blending sports with digital innovation. It allowed Nike to showcase its new products in a fun, interactive way while tapping into the excitement surrounding the NBA.

2024 has been a year full of innovative and boundary-pushing PR stunts and campaigns. Whether through immersive technology or unexpected perspectives, these campaigns demonstrated how brands can stand out in a crowded market and be remembered. From Hot Wheels to Happy Meals, this year’s advertising world proves that creativity knows no bounds. With these exciting stunts, it’s clear that 2024 will be remembered as a year when brands truly pushed the envelope and utilized blossoming artificial intelligence software to connect with consumers.