You probably know of Southwest Recreation Center, but have you ever noticed that building right across the street from it? That’s UF’s Harn Museum of Art and if you haven’t visited yet, consider me one of those random tarot card readings you find on Instagram that tells you to go here because it’s where you’ll meet your next lover…just kidding. So you probably won’t find your next situationship *cough* I mean relationship here, but, even better, you’ll find exhibits full of beautiful pieces to ponder over.

At the Harn, you’ll find a diverse set of artworks, including jade creations dating back to the 14th century, vibrant textiles from Ghana, a stunning photography collection and even pieces from virtuosos like Rodin and Monet.

The most recently installed exhibit is called Silver Linings, which showcases art from Spelman College, a women’s historically black institution. I recently got to see this exhibit and adored its stunningly bold artwork. I urge you to see it in person. The pieces are an experience in and of themselves, but when viewed in a carefully curated space, the ambiance becomes a type of art too.

As well as being another roaming visitor, I volunteer at the Harn through the MUSE program – a program where UF undergraduates help plan activities and museum events to get visitors to interact with art more meaningfully.

For the first MUSE meeting, we went on a tour of the museum. During this tour, we were instructed by the MUSE coordinator to, for one silent minute, look at a painting. This painting was View of the St. Johns River by William Morris Hunt. During that minute, as my mind inevitably began to wander, I thought of many things like how the painting’s warm color palette felt like a humid Floridian summer. I wondered why that one palm tree sticking out among the tree line lacked a reflection on the river. I also thought about how the silence felt slightly awkward. Then I wondered if my stance looked funny. And, most significantly, I realized that was the most present I had been that whole day.

This brings up why I love museums so much: they encourage you to slow down, breathe and analyze. Amidst our busy schedules, it’s hard to be intentional about where we put our attention, but it’s a skill that’s crucial to enjoy day-to-day life, in all its mundanity and chaos. If you need somewhere to relax, recharge, think and gain inspiration, the Harn is the place to be.