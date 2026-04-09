Hot Girl Summer: 7 Ways to Stay Busy this Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot girl summers have been on the rise. In my opinion, hotness is about how you feel, not just how you look. Even when you are hot, if you don’t have the right energy, then it can make you feel and be perceived as less of a hot girl. If you feel energetic and confident, then you will be more attractive. This can make it difficult to have a hot girl summer, especially with bed-rotting being such a trending activity. Lying in bed, doing nothing, is probably one of the worst things you can do for your self-confidence and attitude. Doing anything more productive can make you feel better. Here are my top seven ways to have a hot girl summer.

1. Craft

I know that saying to just craft is cliché, but trying a new and enjoyable creative outlet is a great way to channel energy into something more than scrolling on TikTok. If you already regularly partake in one craft, like crocheting, then you could try a new one. Sewing, knitting, patchwork, painting, sculpting with air-dry or polymer clay are all examples of crafts you can try. With these hobbies, you can add cute designs to existing items, fix and tailor them or create your own original projects. I know, crafting can be expensive, and you may not want to buy supplies for all of these things if you aren’t completely sure you will enjoy it, so another fun way you can participate is by going somewhere that provides supplies.

2. Get Active

Exercising at all is probably the best thing you could do to have a hot girl summer. Being active can increase serotonin and endorphin release, improving your mood and better regulating your sleep cycle and energy. You can pick up whatever activities and habits fit you best. This can require no investment if you simply take a hot girl walk, run around your neighborhood or follow a workout video at home. You could also go to the gym and attend classes, lift weights or just do cardio inside away from the heat. In my opinion, one of the most fun ways to get active is by picking up new sports, especially when you have friends who are willing to try them with you. Sports that don’t require as many people, such as pickleball, tennis and beach volleyball, are best for this, but you can try to find recreational leagues in your area for sports that require larger teams.

3. Get Adventurous

Going on an adventure, alone or with friends, is a fun way to quench your boredom without relying on a phone. Plus, you can gain new and cool experiences. Adventures can be as small as going somewhere new, far from you or near you. This could be a café, beach, animal sanctuary or whatever interests you. You could also go to nature trails and hike or try some sort of low-impact water sport like kayaking, paddleboarding or parasailing. Wakeboarding, skimboarding and other extreme water sports are also options if you have bigger lakes or the ocean near you.

4. Volunteer

Volunteering is another great way to prevent yourself from bed-rotting, especially if you’re looking for something that doesn’t cost any money. It not only keeps you busy, but is also a great way to be involved in your community. It can be fun to help with the more taxing activities, or you can find something as simple as playing with cats and dogs. It is likely that you can find an enjoyable volunteer position for yourself. Volunteering will definitely feel better than doomscrolling. If you find something relevant to your field, then volunteer work can also go on your resume.

5. Play Games

You can do any of the activities with your friends. But game nights, or maybe even game days, are an especially fun way to get friends together. Even if you don’t have a friend group, board and card games are a great way to break the ice between people who don’t know each other super well. They also allow everyone to be interactive and present while spending time with friends or family. A game of Monopoly or Uno can bring out everyone’s competitive spirits and lead to having a great time socializing with the people you enjoy.

6. Productively Bed Rot

I know I said that bed-rotting can make you feel much less hot, but there’s a way for it not to. You can be productive while you’re in bed as long as you aren’t just on your screens. If you want to stay comfy but feel more productive, then journaling and reading are both good hobbies to take up. They are both much more beneficial to your overall well-being. Journaling is a great way to be reflective and creative. Reading is good for anyone because you can choose from a myriad of genres that have something for everyone, and it is a skill that is always good to improve upon.

7. Set Goals

Setting goals is a great way to keep yourself motivated. Many of the previous things I have mentioned can have goals corresponding to them, such as “read 5 books over the summer,” “host a game night once a month,” or “volunteer twice a week.” Goals can keep you on track for getting out of your screen slump or for life in general. They can be easier to make you feel fulfilled more quickly and encourage you to continue being productive. Or, you can set more challenging goals, forcing yourself to work harder to complete them. Your personal goals are completely up to you, and you can change them throughout the summer too. Honestly, having any goals at all is a step towards success. You can also make these goals an interactive activity for yourself. Creating tracking charts or punch cards for goals are fun ways to monitor your progress. You can even reward yourself for doing enough of something to make this process even more enjoyable.

There are so many ways that we can keep ourselves occupied so we don’t feel inclined to doom scroll all day. Hopefully, something in here sounds like a fun idea for keeping you off your phone this summer. With your improved energy in confidence, I hope you have the hot girl summer you deserve.