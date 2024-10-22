Holy Grail Makeup Products On a Budget!!!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I love a good trip to Sephora… my wallet certainly does not. As a college freshman without a job and a minor shopping addiction, the budget has no room for $20+ makeup products. However, some drugstore makeup products perform just as well and even better than some high-end products at your local Sephora. Here are seven products that have become staples in my daily makeup routine that won’t break the bank:

1. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Hours of sweating, dancing, or chanting in the heat for the Gators have no match against the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. This gel-based primer has a shiny and sticky finish, a perfect base for long-lasting makeup. This gel melts on your fingers allowing a smooth and even application on the face that sets within seconds. One pump of product from the tube is enough to cover your whole face and secure your makeup look for the entire day.

2. L’Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Powder

Sometimes a liquid foundation can be too fancy for an everyday look. For a minimal coverage yet clean look, I pair a concealer with a light powder foundation. I use the L’Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Powder in the shade N3 Light Medium. It subtly hides any blemishes without being cakey or drying up the skin. This product can be used for both a base and to touch up an existing makeup look. With an assortment of 33 shades, this product is available for a diverse range of skin tones.

3. NYX Jumbo Multi-Use Highlighter Stick

I think that one of the marks of the end of childhood is when the bright yellow school supply turns into a shiny, sparkly makeup product. However, the crayon-shaped NYX Jumbo Multi-Use Highlighter Stick maintains some of the childhood essence. This product comes in six sweet colors, Coconut Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream, Lemon Meringue, Blueberry Muffin, Apple Pie and Flan with a twist-up stick. My daily color is Vanilla Ice Cream which I place on the inward corners of my eyes, bridge of my nose and cheeks. Although this product is not advertised as waterproof, it has lasted me through several lake days and “everything showers”- definitely the most waterproof product in my makeup routine. Another similar product is the Jumbo Eye Pencil which has an even greater assortment of colors and is a smaller alternative to the highlighter stick.

4. Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm

In search of a Clinique Black Honey dupe, I stumbled across the Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm. Although in my opinion, this product was not a dupe, it still ended up being an incredible product on its own. This lip balm’s long-lasting color and moisture are perfect for everyday makeup that can be layered for more vibrant pigments. It also allows for an easy, quick application since it’s only a lip balm! My favorite shade is Bliss You Berry, a red wine tint; however, it also comes in peach and three shades of pink.

5. Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Eyeliner

When paired with the setting spray at #7, Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Eyeliner has been my go-to eyeliner for years. This long-lasting, waterproof eyeliner is precise and easy to apply for girls like me who cannot use a pencil eyeliner to save their lives. It also has lasted me up to a year without drying out! The only caveat to this product is that thicker lines may smudge to the top of one’s eyelids if they are hooded. Nonetheless, whether it is a sharp wing or a subtle outline, this product always elevates my makeup looks and is my favorite on-budget eyeliner.

6. Maybelline Lash Sensational

Although Maybelline’s Great Lash Mascara tends to be a girl’s first mascara, Maybelline has also created this girl’s last mascara with the Maybelline Lash Sensational. Everything one could want in a mascara can be found within this bottle: volume, lengthening, long-lasting. Between its fanning brush applicator and its infusion with rosehip oil, this mascara feels lightweight and separates lashes with one swipe. This product comes in four black and brown to fit various eyelash colors.

7. MAC Fix+ Setting Spray

Finishing off this list and my budget-friendly makeup look is the MAC Fix+ Setting Spray. Not only is this product a setting spray, but it can also be used to prime and refresh makeup looks. It only takes three to four sprays to ensure my makeup is locked in place. This bottle comes in two sizes: 30mL and 100mL. (For reference, the 100mL has lasted me two years and counting)! This multi-purpose, moisturizing and glowy spray is perfect for any face and color product at any stage of your makeup routine.

Honorable Mention: Bath and Body Works Lip Oil

Although this product has been criminally discontinued, the Bath and Body Works Lip Oil is being used to its last ounce in my daily makeup routine. I would use the color Candy Pink for a light, natural color. However, my favorite color of this product is the magenta-colored Very Berry. During its final days in stores, my mom and I bought out the entirety of the Very Berry color and over two years later, we still have a few tubes left in our collection! This product can now only be found on eBay, Mercari and Poshmark, but it will always be found in my heart.

Ultimately, beauty on a budget can never take away that true beauty comes from within, not on a price tag!