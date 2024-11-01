The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

The holiday season is approaching, so it is time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for the college girls in your life. Whether they are your best friend, roommate or family member, the holidays are the perfect excuse to treat those we love and appreciate with something special. Gift-giving can be hard since people want to give someone something that will be cherished. This holiday gift guide for college girls will relieve your stress. Here are 12 practical and exciting gift ideas:

1. Beaded Bag

There is no such thing as too many accessories. A beaded bag is a great way to add something to your outfit and can be worn for many occasions, whether eating dinner with friends, running errands or going out at Midtown. The Fiona shoulder bag stood out to me because of the ideal shape and strap length. My favorite pattern is the black beaded bag with gold hearts. For under $100, you can add a stylish staple accessory to your friend’s closet.

2. Icon Glasses

We are now at the age when cute items for our dorms or apartments bring us joy. These adorable icon juice glasses come in sixteen styles and are only $16. They are so cute, well made and practical. Not only will these glasses get used frequently, but they can also be used as cute decor. My favorites are the cherry glass, pink hearts glass and evil eye glass.

3. Stanley Cup

If your friend hasn’t joined the trend yet, buy them a Stanley 30–ounce tumbler for $35. This will keep your friend hydrated and healthy. I like that there are so many colors to choose from. I also prefer this size cup since it is not too big. Peony and indigo are my top picks.

4. Coasters

While this does not sound like the most exciting gift, coasters are necessary and can be fun, too. The kickoff Gainesville-themed coasters celebrate the Swamp and will please any Gator fan. I like that they come in sets of two, four or six. I also found these blue, green and pink watercolor coasters for $8.99 that can be round or square-shaped.

5. Pickleball Paddle Set

For under $30, you and your friend can begin the best new hobby – pickleball. These adorable pink and green striped pickleball paddles come with four pickleballs and a bag to hold all the new gear. UF is in with the trend, and students can play pickleball by Flavet Field and at Southwest Recreation Center. This is truly the gift that keeps on giving, allowing your friend to play the sport for hours on end.

6. Thermal Brush

Achieving the perfect blowout look on a budget sounds amazing. This rose gold thermal brush from Amazon will help your friend style her hair beautifully in no time. It is also under $60!

7. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Soft, hydrated lips are essential in the chilly Gainesville winter weather. Summer Fridays created a mini neutrals lip butter balm set featuring vanilla, vanilla beige, iced coffee and brown sugar lip products. This set will allow your friend to try the product and find her favorite for $25.

8. Saie Mini Dew Blush Trio Set

Rosy cheeks are in style. Saie has grown in popularity on social media for its high-quality, pigmented beauty products, such as its blush. For $30, you can purchase the mini dew blush trio set with three beautiful shades. These products are clean and have a natural finish. If your friend loves beauty, they will appreciate that this set has a limited-edition shade, too!

9. Phone Case

I love having a cute phone case, and who doesn’t love putting on a new case? If you have some extra time, you can order a personalized phone case from Baublebar. You can add your friend’s name or initials to the colorful case, and while on the pricier side since the case is $72, the case is high-quality and will remind the recipient of you daily. If you are in more of a time crunch or are unsure if that would be your friend’s ideal case, I love the Casetify blue zebra stripe case, the Casetify cherries printed case and this cheetah print case,

10. Jelly Cat Stuffed Animal

While it sounds childish to gift your friend a stuffed animal, trust me, it has become a trend to give your friends a Jelly Cat. There are so many soft stuffed toys to pick from, including animals, foods, plants, sports and holiday/seasonal items. This is a great way to gift your friend something personal and unique to them.

11. Matching Sweatsuit

Keeping the colder weather in mind, this stylish off-the-shoulder slouchy sweatshirt that goes nicely with wide-leg sweatpants will be worn frequently. The sweatshirt comes in eight colors, my favorite being the light pink. The sweatpants are made of soft waffle material and also sell for $39.95. This set can be worn to class or lounging around.

12. Throw Blanket

The lowering temperatures and freezing UF dorms make a fluffy throw blanket a useful and essential gift. Urban Outfitters has a faux fur printed blanket in three prints: cherries, royal blue bows and cards. The blanket will keep your friend warm and beautify their room.

I hope this college girl holiday gift guide makes your holiday shopping a little bit easier! The holiday season is full of so much joy, appreciation and kindness. While there is no need to gift everyone, surprising those special people in your life with something thoughtful and personal will guarantee a smile.