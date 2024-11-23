The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As football season begins to wind down, a new season rolls in after it. That being the holiday season, of course. Fortunately, Gainesville is home to endless fall and winter themed events to fill your weekends with.

2024 Craft Festival

This festival occurs on November 30 and December 1 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at the O’Connell Center. Although this isn’t necessarily a “holiday” event, I’d argue that there are few things more autumnal than some good old-fashioned arts and crafts. It is hosted annually and showcases over 200 different vendors with a wide variety of goods from artisans and crafters. It’s a great place to find Christmas gifts for your family or to spend your afternoon wandering around at. Admission for the event is $4 at the door if you’re a student and $6 for non-UF students. Children 13 & under receive free admission. More information can be found here.

A Very GNV Holiday Parade

This parade will take place on University Avenue on Saturday, December 7, at 12:00 pm. It’ll start at W. Sixth St. to 620 E. University Ave. The parade will also lead into a “Kids Holiday Dance Party” at Bo Diddley Plaza from 1-3 pm, followed by a “Holiday Lights Celebration” in the Thomas Center Gardens. Viewing spots and parking along the route are first come, first serve. The parade will showcase various floats, organizations and vendors from around Gainesville. More information can be found here.

the Nutcracker BY Dance Alive National Ballet

This event takes place at the Phillips Center, right across from Southwest Recreation Center. Although the tickets for the show run on the pricier side ($30-$60), the show itself is definitely worth it. Anyone could use a good excuse to get dressed up for a show, especially The Nutcracker, which is such an integral part of the Christmas holiday. Information about show dates, tickets, and locations can all be found on the University of Florida Performing Arts Website.

Gainesville Garden Club’s Annual Holiday Market

Who doesn’t love a good market! This one is hosted by the Gainesville Garden Club and takes place on Sunday, December 1 from 12:00 – 4:30 pm. The event features a wide selection of vendors from around Gainesville, as well as a hot chocolate booth. There will also be a “Sunday with Santa” event held from 2-4:30 pm More information about what specific vendors will be present can be found here.

Winter Wonderland Light Show

One of my favorite memories growing up was driving around to look at the Christmas lights with my family. This event features around 100,000 Christmas lights strung up along a long walkway. Admission to the event also guarantees Christmas food and beverages, a winter themed gift shop and a photo with Santa. The event takes place by the North Central Florida YMCA on 34th Blvd., but more information (including ticket prices) can be found here.

Thornebrook Holiday Market

Yep, another market. This one takes place on December 6 from 5-8:00 pm at Thornebrook Shoppes on 34th Street. The area will be decorated for the holidays and will have local shops, vendors, food trucks, together with a celebratory Christmas tree lighting. Further information can be found at the link here.

Light Up Tioga

This event takes place a little bit away from Gainesville (about a 30-minute drive). It is held on Saturday, December 7 from 5-8:00 pm and will feature “festive activities,” various vendors, a holiday market, food trucks and pictures with Santa. Local shops and businesses in Tioga will also be open during the festival. More information can be found here.

For anyone who loves the holiday season (or for any scrooges who need the holiday spirit), these events are sure to carry you into winter break with joy. Happy holidays!