Hit Play: The Best Podcasts for Every Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re walking to class, cleaning your room at midnight or just need something playing in the background while you eat, the right audio can completely shift your mood.

In college, there’s always something to do like chores and I don’t know about you guys but I am not excited when laundry day rolls around. I dread the walk from my dorm to the communal laundry room lugging my stuffed laundry backpack like I’m auditioning to be in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Although the walk over isn’t fun it just goes downhill from there because once I grab my freshly dried clothes I have to fold them. I know everyone has their chore of choice, folding laundry just isn’t mine so my motivation is pretty low, but once I started listening to podcasts laundry days became much better!

Podcasts that match your mood can make long walks feel shorter and sometimes even make you feel like you have company when you’re alone.

I haven’t listened to all the podcasts listed here but I have heard good things about all of them so if you’re looking for something to hit play on, here’s a guide for every kind of vibe!

When You Want to Laugh

Some days, your brain is simply fried and you need something to let you stop thinking. You don’t want to learn anything or reflect on your life, you just want to laugh and feel entertained.

My current favorites for when I find myself in this mood are Smosh Mouth and Smosh Reads Reddit Stories. Both of these are less like a traditional podcast and more like sitting in on a chaotic friend group arguing on the most random topic. The stories are ridiculous, the reactions are even better and it’s the perfect kind of content to throw on while getting ready, driving or doing something mindless. Smosh Mouth is more of a random tangents podcasts and Smosh Reads Reddit Stories reacts to wild Reddit stories with hilarious commentary. They also release these on Youtube so if you want to see their faces to these crazy reactions I highly recommend watching them on Youtube.

Another podcast that fits the chaotic vibe and is more of a traditional podcast is Therapuss with Jake Shane. Therapuss is quick, witty and very personality-driven. Jake and his celebrity guest go through funny observations, unhinged commentary and moments that can allow you to learn more about his guest than from random red carpet interviews.

When You Want Something Calm and Comforting

Not every moment needs to be loud or chaotic and sometimes you just want something that feels like a reset in the middle of a busy day. That’s where more reflective podcasts come in.

Christ With Coffee On Ice is one of my go-tos for this mood. It’s calm, thoughtful and lets you have a quiet moment to yourself. Whether it’s a slow morning, a late-night wind-down or just a moment where you need to breathe, this kind of podcast creates space for that. This podcast is great for conversations around faith, personal growth and navigating life in a calm, reassuring way.

Other popular podcasts that fit this vibe include Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and The Wellness Cafe. They’re not overwhelming or overly structured, instead they just feel like someone talking through life in a way that’s easy to digest. It’s the kind of content that doesn’t demand your full attention, but still makes you feel a little more put together afterward.

When You’re Feeling Curious and Slightly Nosy

Then there are days when you want something entertaining, a little dramatic and a little messy.

That’s where Call Her Daddy comes in. This podcast is very popular and listened to by many women. It’s confident, unfiltered and always interesting. Whether you’re listening for the stories, the interviews or just the overall energy, it’s the kind of podcast that makes a solo walk interesting. This podcast covers so many different topics and has had so many entertaining guests that can give you a different perspective to consider.

Other podcasts that fall into this category are Girls Gotta Eat and Daddy Issues with Violet Benson. These feel like late-night conversations with your friends when you are sleep deprived, they are fun, honest and sometimes a little too real. A good blend between comedy and keeping up with pop culture is The Broski Report with Brittany Broski. If you want a mix of drama, laughter and random tangents this is a podcast you should check out.

There’s a Podcast for You

It might seem small, but what you listen to throughout the day really does impact your mood.

The right podcast can make a long walk feel shorter. It can turn cleaning your room into something enjoyable. It can make you laugh when you’re stressed or help you slow down when everything feels overwhelming. Just like I believe there is a book out there for everyone I believe there is a podcast for you too.

In a college environment where your schedule is constantly changing and your mind is always racing, these little moments to take a break and not have to listen to the sound of your own thoughts becomes a way to reset.

They give you space to think (or not think at all).