Heartstopper or Heartbreaker? Season 3 Review

The Netflix Original series, “Heartstopper,” just released Season 3 on October 3rd. As a dedicated lover of the show, I couldn’t help but pause everything and binge all eight episodes. I will keep this review spoiler-free for all my newbies, so feel free to read on and get my take on the show.

Having read the comics, I was prepared for the content of the show to be more mature, but this season was so unexpected, in all the right ways. It was everything I needed it to be, and so much more.

“Heartstopper” has been a personal favorite of mine and many others because, like Alice Oseman’s other works, it discusses topics such as queer love, mental health and teenage struggles in such a relatable way. You can’t help but love the characters and see yourself in them.

The cast gives representation to a diverse set of races, ethnicities, genders, and sexualities. Most importantly, it does not reinforce stereotypes but appreciates their respective cultures and it does so accurately and respectfully.

The way I would describe this season would be a celebration of love. Throughout all the struggles of the main characters, especially Charlie as he struggles with an eating disorder and self-harm, we see the persevering message that love is what matters most.

Not only do we see romantic love fostered healthily between the couples of the show, but also platonic love between the friends in how they support each other through their respective tribulations.

The content has always been more serious, discussing teenage homelessness, isolation and bullying in the past, but this season was particularly heart wrenching, for many of the character’s respective plotlines.

While I did spend a good portion of my time watching crying my heart out, I felt that this was the best season yet. Creating media surrounding these topics is always a risk because of how the content will be perceived, but this show did such a beautiful job of capturing the story as it was written in the comics yet bringing these complex characters to life.

We saw an honest reality of being a queer teenager, with the good and the bad. Seeing queer kids drink and have house parties and experience their first loves and first times in a wholesome way is so important for young people to see.

Oftentimes, because of the media, and societal beliefs, LGBTQ people are criminalized and made to feel ashamed of their romantic and social lives. But when young people watch this show, they can see people like them loving and being happy being themselves.

The most important distinction in “Heartstopper” is that while many of the struggles these kids face are related to their gender identity or sexual orientation, their struggles are not portrayed as consequences of bad behaviors, but rather because of the poor choices of others.

One member of the group, Darcy, is kicked out by their mom in season two for being a lesbian. Darcy struggles as a result, but the audience knows it is not Darcy’s fault — it’s their mother’s for not being accepting.

Showing queer youth healthy relationships that are age appropriate and full of joy is so powerful, not only because this type of media is lacking, but because it helps these kids see a positive future for themselves that they may never have thought was a possibility.

Being able to relate to the experiences of the characters had me smiling so hard at every kiss and embrace and crying that much harder during the painful parts.

This show is funny, heartfelt and so needed for young people in this and the next generation.

If you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, I would definitely recommend this show. And for my fellow loyal supporters who have yet to see it, I promise you will love this season. Just remember to bring an extra box of tissues before you get started.