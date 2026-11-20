This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dating is not what it was ten years ago; going on dates and trying things out with someone isn’t considered dating anymore, it’s what this generation calls the “talking stage,” or worse, a situationship.

The coined term “situationship” describes two individuals who partake in all relationship-like activities, such as consistently hanging out, taking each other out, hanging around each other’s friends, but aren’t specifically looking for a serious label.

While this may seem ideal for people not searching for something long-term, the casualness of a situationship has dwindled the commonality of college relationships.

It seems like most guys think, “what’s the point of something serious when I can still get all the benefits of having a girlfriend without the label?” Meanwhile for girls, popping the “what are we?” question has become seemingly difficult because of how prevalent situationships have become.

Because of this, going out with someone in college consists of a few things: adding them on Snapchat and waiting the “perfect amount of time” to snap back, thinking of a million ways to ask someone to your date function, going to the bar with them — things most generations would have considered casual.

The current college crowd has turned hookup culture— hanging out casually and reaping the physical benefits of a relationship without any of the emotional intimacy— into the most common “dating” trend.

Nowadays, it seems like the most romantic thing the guy can do is buy you a drink at the bar.

In college, most people tend to meet out at bars or parties, spend the night getting to know their partner or interest, and continue talking for a couple of weeks after. If you’re lucky, the guy will ask you out. If not, you’ll probably remain one of many girls on his Snapchat roster.

Especially with dating apps, most girls think meeting a guy with pure-hearted intentions in person is nearly impossible. We think if a guy comes up to you at a bar, he’s just interested for the night. But if a guy matches with us on Hinge, we also assume he’s just interested until he finds a better match.

Beyond the uncertainty of where things stand, there’s also the fear of being the person who wants more.

One of the biggest problems with modern dating is that expressing interest has almost become something to be embarrassed about. Wanting to see someone more than once a week, asking where things are going or even admitting that you want a relationship can suddenly make you feel like you’re asking for too much.

Instead of being upfront about what they want, people have learned to play it cool, act unbothered and pretend they aren’t getting attached. Somewhere along the way, having feelings became something people try to hide rather than embrace.

In most girls’ experience, a talking stage tends to progress in one of two ways: it either turns into a relationship or remains stuck in the situationship stage. Oftentimes, the girl does not know how to move it toward a relationship.

It almost feels like a gut-wrenching college situationship is more of a canon event than a relationship heartbreak. A girl mourns what could’ve been with a guy and mulls over the thought of spending so much time on a situation that did not progress.

Have we become so accustomed to the uncertainty of modern dating that we’ve forgotten what it’s like to actually be pursued, or have we simply redefined what relationships look like for our generation?

I’d say it’s a combination of both – some of us may have accepted that college dating may not be more than a situationship, while the rest of us have turned the casualness of dating into a new normal.

Regardless, wanting something genuine shouldn’t feel like an unreasonable expectation. Whether it’s a casual fling or the beginning of something serious, dating should be about figuring out what you want, not constantly questioning where you stand with someone.

Maybe it’s time we stop treating commitment like something to be afraid of and start being a little more honest about what dating looks like to us.