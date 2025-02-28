The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

The belt bag is out, and the shoulder bag is in. Not sure if it’s just our frontal lobes developing, as some may say, but more and more girls are ditching their belt bags and embracing the shoulder bag, regardless of the occasion. In case you’re unaware of which belt bag I’m referring to, it is none other than Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. Even 12-year-old girls had this favorite item on their Christmas wish lists. Averaging at about $40, this bag is convenient as an on-the-go daily bag. While small, it includes three mesh compartments and an outside zippered pocket for more storage. It can carry all the essentials and has been trending since 2021.

Recently, however, more girls are following Y2K trends and are opting for shoulder bags. It fits under your arm, allowing you to wear it hands-free. In addition to being just as practical, a shoulder bag can be far more fashionable than a belt bag or alternative purses. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns that pair well with many different occasions, and can even make an ensemble look better. From night outs to grocery trips, girls are opting to accessorize their outfits with the addition of a classy shoulder bag. If you’re looking to elevate your style and upgrade from the out-dated belt bag, here are some trending shoulder bags on the market:

1. My personal current favorite: Coach’s Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 23

While it is on the expensive side, costing $225, this bag’s high-quality leather and polished look makes it exceptional for a sophisticated, yet simple look. The bag also comes in two bigger sizes and a variety of four colors. Not only does it come with its typical one strap, Coach also offers an additional chain to convert the bag into a cross body if desired. It fits great under the arm and can be worn for any occasion due to its unembellished leather and timeless look.

2. Woven Knotted Bag

This shoulder bag is known for having an unmissable knot on its strap, adding flare and uniqueness to any outfit. Completely women, and worn under the shoulder or hand-held, this style of bag comes in a variety of colors from natural tones to brighter hues depending on the seller. Also due to its rising popularity, several stores are selling similar versions of this bag which means pricing may vary, but average at around $40. In either case, this item becomes a conversation piece for any time.

3. Amazon’s Choice Shoulder Bag

Listen, there is no need to break the bank to be in style. In fact, I’m sure your local thrift store has many cute, used bags. Still, Amazon offers affordable shoulder bag options with different styles, prints and colors. From quilted and shiny metallic materials, to a more rectangular shape or rounder edge, there is a bag that fits any personal style or preference. Being the most classic design, Amazon’s Choice is the epitome of the shoulder bag. The cherry on top of this option is its low price of $17, even cheaper than the belt bag! This is a great choice to stay on budget and on trend.



All in all, while the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag had its moment, the shoulder bag is making a strong comeback, blending practicality with style. Embracing Y2K fashion, the shoulder bag offers versatility, elegance and a variety of designs to suit any occasion. Whether you opt for a high-end option like Coach’s Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 23, a trendy woven knotted bag, or an affordable Amazon find, there’s a shoulder bag for everyone. So, if you’re looking to refresh your accessories and elevate your look, it might be time to swap out that belt bag for a stylish new shoulder bag