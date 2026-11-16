This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again! November gives way to December and wishing up Christmas lists gives way to thinking up New Year’s resolutions. I’m not here to tell you to unleash your #winterarc, sign up for a gym membership or take up journaling (though you probably should). I’m here to encourage you to add a resolution that you probably haven’t thought of: joining a new club. The University of Florida boasts countless student organizations concerning everything from nuclear engineering to baking sourdough. In the spirit of HerCampus, I’ve chosen to highlight five campus orgs led by women, for women.

Gator Society of Pre-Law Women

Instagram: @gspwuf

According to the organization’s mission statement, the Gator Society of Pre-Law Women (or GSPW) is “a sisterhood of diverse and ambitious women collectively exploring the possibility of a future in law.” They host biweekly GBMs, often with guest speakers from UF Levin College of Law, as well as mixers and socials throughout the year. Applications for the spring semester typically open during the first week of classes, but keep an eye out for an announcement on their Instagram.

UF Girls in Pre-Health Society

Instagram: @uf.gps

UF Girls in Pre-Health Society (UF GPS) is a relatively new student organization. It was founded in 2023 with the goal of “providing undergraduate women in STEM with helpful resources and a community where young women can empower each other.” GBMs are held monthly with socials and workshops sprinkled in as well. They also host special speaker events called “Let’s Talk About It” featuring UF faculty, physicians and other inspiring women in health professions. UF GPS’ applications operate on a semesterly cycle with the next cohort projected to be welcomed in February.

UF Society of Women Engineers

Instagram: @ufswe

UF Society of Women Engineers is a student org dedicated to empowering women toward success in the field of engineering. UF’s chapter of SWE is nearly 70 years old, having been established in 1958. UF SWE hosts biweekly GBMs on Tuesdays in addition to social events, industry networking events and fundraisers. Within SWE, there are a ton of opportunities to get involved such as joining SWE council (leadership opportunity), the STEAM team (an entry-level art & design team), or Team Tech (more engineering-focused design team). No application is necessary to join SWE. However, in order to be considered an active member, you have to accumulate 3 membership points per semester and pay dues to nationals. For more information, check out their website!

Women on Wall Street at UF

Instagram: @womenonwallstreetuf

UF Women on Wall Street, aptly abbreviated as WOW, is the “first and only female finance organization at the University of Florida.” WOW at UF hosts monthly meetings, providing information about everything from how to break into the finance industry to tips for applying for an MBA. WOW also schedules an assortment of guest speakers from within the finance sector including an active MD at Warburg Pincus and investment analysts at Raymond James. Like most of the other orgs, applications for the spring cohort open up in January.

HerCampusUFL

Instagram: @hercampusufl

HerCampusUFL is THE campus magazine for women at the University of Florida. GBMs are held biweekly on Wednesdays while socials are scattered throughout the semester. With teams for social media, writing,editing, event planning and sponsor coordination, there’s a role for everyone’s specific creativity niche. Applications are semesterly, so be sure to keep up with our Instagram for announcements come January!

If I were to sit here and list out all of the female-led organizations that UF had to offer, I would literally develop carpal tunnel. This school has dozens upon dozens of clubs for every interest that tickles your fancy. Below I’ve left a few more orgs that are definitely worth looking into!

For Women of Color in STEM

National Society of Black Women in Medicine: @nswbm_uf

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers: @shpeuf

UF Multicultural Association of Pre-Health Students: @ufmaps

For Women in Sports

UF Women in Sports Empowerment: @ufwiseclub

UF Association for Women in Sports Media: @ufawsmuf

For Women who Dance

UF Danza: @ufdanza

UF Extreme Dance Company: @extremedanceuf

UF Full Out Dance Company: @fulloutgator