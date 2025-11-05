Get Hype for these Movie Sequels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling 2025 the year of sequels isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Countless follow-ups, spin-offs and reboots we’ve all been waiting for are making their way into theaters over the next two months, so here’s a preview of what’s screening soon.

Wicked: For Good (Nov. 21)

A little less than a year ago, the impossible happened. A big-budget movie musical killed it at the box office, received 10 Academy Award nominations and made audiences worldwide fall in love with The Wizard of Oz all over again. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s press tour couldn’t have been funnier, so “hold space” for more meme-worthy moments, too.

“For Good” jumps forward a few years from where the first part left off. Elphaba Thropp has become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda Upland serves under the Wizard and Madame Morrible as Glinda the Good. Everything changes when a house drops into Oz from Kansas, though. Prepare yourselves for another killer soundtrack featuring favorites from the stage production like “As Long as You’re Mine” and “No Good Deed,” and get excited for two original songs as well.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Nov. 26)

Daniel Craig is back yet again as Benoit Blanc for another star-studded whodunnit. This time around, the large ensemble cast includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Kerry Washington, to name a few. In true Knives Out fashion, there are a slew of quirky suspects ranging from a priest and police chief to an author and cellist. Early reviews from film festivals hype this installment to be the best one yet, with glowing praise for Craig’s performance, per usual. The film is having a limited theatrical release like Glass Onion did three years ago, but fear not if you miss out because it drops on Netflix Dec. 12!

Zootopia 2 (Nov. 26)

If you want to feel old, this is your friendly reminder that the original Zootopia turns 10 in March. This also implies you were probably in elementary or middle school when the film was released, but you’re never too old for an animated movie.

The sequel follows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in pursuit of Gary De’Snake, the first reptile in quite some time to arrive in the mammal-inhabited city. Fan-favorite Zootopia Police Department characters Chief Bogo and Benjamin Clawhauser are back, and so is Shakira as Gazelle with a new song titled “Zoo.” The film even features cameos from Ed Sheeran and Robert Irwin as Ed Shearin the sheep and Robert Furwin the koala, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for additional Easter eggs.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 (Dec. 5)

Har har har har har! The animatronics are back and better than ever despite starring in a critically panned film released two years ago. The original raked in over $250 million at the box office, and it’s based on a series of games, so a sequel was inevitable.

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard return as Mike, Vanessa, Abby and William Afton. Lillard’s former “Scream” costar Skeet Ulrich joins the cast in an undisclosed role, and somehow Megan Fox voices Toy Chica. What could go down this time at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria?

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 19)

The sci-fi saga from James Cameron continues with another installment bound to make over $2 billion. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana star in the “Avatar” franchise’s third installment, set one year after “The Way of Water.” Jake, Neytiri and their family must face a new enemy, the Ash people and, of course, the evil Colonel Miles Quaritch. Expect even better CGI, a somewhat underdeveloped script and an epic battle scene.

If you can see this one in 3D, give it a go! “Avatar” films are designed to be viewed that way, and spending an extra dollar or two for your ticket really pays off.

Anaconda (Dec. 25)

Jack Black and Paul Rudd team up in what may be the most brilliantly stupid movie out there. The duo portray best friends who set out to recreate the 1997 film they loved as kids. Surprise, surprise, the events of the movie begin to unfold. The film crew soon finds themselves face-to-face with the largest anaconda ever, and people are going to die.

And yes, they actually play the Nicki Minaj song in the trailer.

As for next year, prepare yourself for Scream 7, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Scary Movie 6, Toy Story 5, Minions 3, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and what everyone asked for… The Angry Birds Movie 3. Start saving up now for tickets if you’re down for the cinematic experience, or just wait it out a few months for the movies to hit streaming.