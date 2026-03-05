Gators Basketball Makes Sleeping on Concrete Worth It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On my second day of classes at the University of Florida, January 14th, 2025, I spent eight hours on the concrete outside the O’Connell Center waiting for a basketball game we would lose by one point.

Despite the loss, I was hooked.

Since that day, I have logged more than 100 hours on the pavement outside the O-Dome. My next plan: a 40-hour campout for a single game.

Camping for Florida Gators basketball defies logic. Students trade comfortable mattresses for concrete, committing eight, 20 or even 40 hours to a game that could end in a loss. They line up with folding chairs, blankets and half-finished homework before tipoff.

The bonding starts long before the doors open. Conversations begin in passing and turn into shared meals, group chats and inside jokes. Strangers play cards, debate which players should be benched and argue about the best place to sit in the student section. Everyone sitting on the pavement made the same decision, sacrificing their time, and that shared commitment creates instant connection.

The perks add to the appeal. Student-exclusive giveaways – jerseys, themed socks, cowboy hats, T-shirts and hats – wait inside the doors for those who camped long enough to earn them. While in line, free food is sometimes handed out by special guests, including Isaiah Brown, Olivier Rioux, Jon Sumrall and the Dazzlers, turning the wait into a rotating meet-and-greet. By tipoff, the hours outside feel just as memorable as the game itself.

Camping earns more than a seat. It means holding the Rowdy Reptiles flag, leading chants degrading the opposing team and high-fiving players after the final buzzer. It means spotting yourself on the Jumbotron or national television and getting texts from friends who saw you in the crowd. It is loud, chaotic and electric in a way that makes the long wait feel small.

The next game will mean another 40 hours on the concrete. We might win. We might lose by one point again. Either way, I will be back in line with the same people, surrounded by the community, joy and passion that define Florida Gators basketball and the Rowdy Reptiles.