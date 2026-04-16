Gator Girl Getaways

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It’s that time of the year again. The evil fuzzy caterpillars have infiltrated campus, finals are around the corner and I officially have cabin fever. Every April and November, I get like this. However, for me, the peak of my stir-craziness happens mid-semester. If you’re anything like me, October and February are … bleak. No breaks on the horizon, just stuck in the thick of the semester. As an in-state student, I tend to head home the most during these months. But if you’re out-of-state (or in-state with other circumstances), that may not be a possibility for you. Not to worry, though, I’ve compiled a list of the best places to spend a weekend away from Gainesville.

St. Augustine, FL

Distance from UF: 2 hours

It’s pretty much a UF rite-of-passage to make the drive out to St. Aug at least once during your four years. I mean, it’s just too perfect to miss out on. From beaches to Flagler’s beautiful campus, St. Augustine is the place for a weekend getaway or even a quick day trip. If you’re going during the wintertime, be sure to carve out time to see the “Nights of Lights” downtown!

Anna Maria Island, FL

Distance from UF: 3 hours

I’m from southwest Florida, so Anna Maria is right around the corner from home and, to be truthful, I haven’t visited very many times. That being said, it’s a beautiful beachy town that’s definitely worth a visit. A three hour drive is a bit steep for a day trip, but I think there’s enough to do on the island and in the surrounding area to make a weekend out of a drive down.

Helen, GA

Distance from UF: 6 hours

I know, I know, six hours is quite the hike. However, I personally think that it’s worth it! Helen is a charming little mountain town with tons to do! The vibe is kind of village-y with a lot of emphasis on the town’s Germanic roots, the mountains and the outdoors in general. If you and your friends have a golden weekend where all your schedules align, I would totally soft-launch a trip to Helen in the group chat.

Whether it’s the cure for a mid-semester slump or the kick you need to finish the semester off strong, a weekend away can sometimes be exactly what you need. As much as I love UF and Gainesville, like everything, good things are great things in doses. Taking breaks when you can is so key to staving off burnout. Even if you can’t get your girls together for a weekend, stop by a local coffee shop, spend some time at Paynes Prairie or literally just give yourself a moment of grace. Your brain and body will thank you!