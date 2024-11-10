Galatea by Madeline Miller: My Fav Short Story Ever?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

What happens when an artist loves his sculpture so much that the goddess Venus brings her to life? This story, written by the Roman poet Ovid is well known, but what comes after? Madeline Miller’s short story Galatea, named after the sculpture, tells the story of what comes after this miraculous event, and spoiler alert: it’s far from happily ever after.

As a cautionary word, this story, although short, has some content that may be triggering. It contains themes of forced abortion and sexual abuse.

In this world, Galatea is bed-bound in a facility, not because she feels ill, but because her husband, Pygmalion, wants her to be docile and manageable. She is no more than an object for his pleasure. Galatea even says that she doesn’t think Pygmalion expected her to speak when she came to life, but also notes, “He likes me to be able to use my tongue.” Clearly, not so they can discuss the political and economic state of the world.

The story is in Galatea’s POV. The writing style is frank, but remains engaging through the contrast between what Galatea truly thinks and feels vs. what she does to appease those around her. Even through the subjugation, Galatea’s inner dialogue remains humorous.

There’s a central theme about how beauty is often tied to the inherent value in women. In the story, and in real life, idealized versions of beauty are so highly praised to the point where the real human body is deemed ugly. One scene in the story that sticks out to me is when Pygmalion notices the stretch marks on Galatea’s body after giving birth to their daughter Paphos. Pygmalion, who Galatea described as “not knowing what a woman looks like” (after noting that he sculpted her haha), is bewildered when he sees her stretch marks and has the nerve to call them ugly. What was even more disheartening was when Galatea apologized about them.

I find it all kind of funny, really. How the only way the man could be satisfied was to painstakingly hand-carve a woman and beg a goddess to turn her into flesh. And still! In the end, he doesn’t see her as enough – a reminder that a man’s opinion of you should bear as much weight as air.

Another thing about Pygmalion is that he carries a heartbreaking irony. He is to be able to create something so beautiful with his hands, and yet it’s those same hands that leave a band of bruises around Galatea’s neck. While most of us don’t carry a side so dense with misogyny and ego, we can’t deny that we too carry multifaceted personalities with parts that may be more unsightly than the others. Duality is present in the best and worst of us.

This may be my favorite short story so far. Granted, I haven’t read that many short stories, but the injustice against Galatea fuels me with a rage that transcends reason. It’s only 64 pages but packs a punch. You could probably finish it while you’re waiting for your Starbucks drink during rush hour. Go read it and be angry with me.