Gainesville Bucket List

Four years of college will fly by faster than you think — and I’m sure most seniors in college would agree. As the days wind down to that dreaded graduation day, the urge to see every corner in Gainesville and study in every UF library will grow, alongside the nostalgia of graduation. So, here is your go-to bucket list for 22 things to do before you graduate from the University of Florida!

1. Hike one of the Paynes Prairie Trails

This is one of the most classic Gainesville to-dos — and definitely a must. With miles of trails and endless sights to see, including bison, horses and stunning trees, Paynes Prairie is absolutely something you have to experience.

2. Go on a Gainesville coffee tour

Gainesville has endless coffee shops. From Concord Coffee on University Avenue to Wyatt’s downtown, there are plenty of spots to get your caffeine fix. Try to hit every coffee shop in Gainesville before you graduate.

3. Study in the Fine Arts Library

This might be my favorite place to study on campus, and one of my best-kept secrets. With two-tiered desks and a peaceful atmosphere, it’s easily one of UF’s top study spots.

4. Hammock in Plaza

Plaza of the Americas is one of the best places on campus, but it can get hot during the summer. For the cooler months, you’re likely to see many UF students in hammocks around the trees — and it’s something you should definitely try out!

5. Go to the Swamp during a basketball, football or baseball game

The Swamp is such a core Gainesville restaurant and definitely a place to go to before you graduate. Being there during a UF game has a different energy to it — and it’s a necessary experience to have

6. Walk the Hawthorne Trail

The Hawthorne Trail shows off Gainesville’s natural beauty with miles of tree-lined paths perfect for walking, running or biking.

7. Watch a show at the Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome downtown is one of Gainesville’s hidden gems. Check out their show schedule online — it’s a fun way to spend a Thursday night.

8. Try a new bar downtown

From Barcade to University Club, there are a ton of fun options to expand your going-out experiences while here as a student.

9. Study at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Studying at the stadium is probably one of my favorite activities on campus. Although being in BHG on a game day is definitely an experience, the serenity of an empty stadium (particularly on a day with nice weather) is unbeatable.

10. Get towed by Superior Towing

Although the $80 ticket and boot aren’t fun, it’s practically a rite of passage at UF. You’ll laugh about it later — probably.

11. Organize a Midtown bar crawl

A Midtown bar crawl is probably something that was already on the plan for most seniors, if not something most students have already completed. But all the same, if you haven’t, it’s time.

12. Try Maude’s Cafe’s coffee pitcher

I just tried this for the first time a few weeks ago, and let me say, as a coffee lover, my life was changed. Seriously. The pitcher, which is enough for at least three people, costs only $14 and can be paired with some breakfast sandwiches or desserts.

13. Compete in trivia at the Salty Dog Saloon

Trivia nights are Tuesdays at 6 p.m., and they’re a must for UF students (21 and older, of course). It’s a fun way to kick-start your week in Midtown.

14. Explore Devils Millhopper

Another Gainesville nature staple — Devil’s Millhopper is a sinkhole surrounded by lush trails. The short hike down is worth it for the views.

15. Try Hogan’s Subs

Hogan’s has some of the best sub sandwiches in Gainesville and is a must-try if you’re any sort of foodie. It’s been around since 1983 and is a can’t-miss spot.

16. Explore your artistic talents at Corks and Colors

Located off University Avenue, Corks and Colors is the perfect spot to paint pottery and sip wine — my dream date.

17. Visit Ichetucknee Springs State Park

Once again, another must-do Gainesville activity. The springs are one of the coolest parts of North Florida’s nature and a definite bucket list item to check off with your friends before you graduate.

18. Go to UF’s Natural History Museum

UF’s Natural History Museum is one of my favorite spots on campus. I’m a museum lover, so this might not appeal to people who aren’t, but I think this is such a fun thing to do. The Butterfly Garden behind it is one of my favorites.

19. Go to every Gator sports event

This is definitely more of a time commitment, but for a school that’s (arguably) built on sports, it is such a fun thing to commit your time to! And it’s a great excuse to give some love to the smaller sports.

20. Attend an event at Bo Diddley

Bo Diddley, an outdoor event space downtown, has a ton of great events throughout the year. Heading to one of them on a weekend night, getting some quick food downtown, and hanging out with friends have made up some of my favorite nights in Gainesville.

21. Go to Micanopy for lunch

Just outside Gainesville, Micanopy is a charming small town with great lunch spots and antique shops. The annual fall festival is worth a visit, too.

22. Eat Krishna lunch

Krishna lunch is a UF tradition. Even if you only go once, it’s a Gainesville experience you can’t miss.

So, before you grab that blue cap and walk out of that last exam, see how many bucket list items you’ve checked off and add some to your list.