Furnishing Your Apartment with a College Student Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Furniture is expensive. As a college student, there isn’t really extra money just lying around for you to use on a brand new couch or a gorgeous desk to spend your study hours at. We have other things that need the money more, like rent, tuition…you know, the important things. But there are several ways to make your living space fit your style while also staying under budget.

Thrifting

I grew up thrifting with my mom, and I can promise you this: you’re unlikely to find better deals for furniture anywhere. Thrifting got really popular a few years ago, primarily in the clothing department, but I can almost guarantee that your local Goodwill has furniture that will fit perfectly in your space. Whether it be a comfy armchair, a new desk chair or an end table for your couch, the thrift stores are going to have it, and they’re going to have it cheap. I just recently found a perfect wood headboard for only $10 at a thrift store in Gainesville, which I later found out cost over $150 at its original price. Don’t knock it until you try it.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is probably one of the most-used sites for reselling, especially for furniture. They have a ton of furniture at a lot of different prices, but you’ll definitely be able to find steals. They also have more variability than an in-person store would, because you can really get furniture from anywhere, depending on where you set your location. The site also sells a lot of different items, from bed frames to kitchenware to plants to cars, so it’s kind of a one-stop shop for whatever you need for your home. You can also list your own items. I know a friend who furnished her entire house from Facebook Marketplace.

This is a UF-specific website where students can purchase old furniture. The site also sells items like laptops, monitors, iPads, scientific and medical equipment and bicycles. A lot of the furniture is actually surplus dorm furniture, but it’s sold for extremely cheap and will work great when you’re operating on a budget.

Gainesville Discount Furniture

This is a local store in Gainesville that sells discount furniture. Although it’s still a little upscale from what you’ll probably be able to find secondhand, the store does offer really quality items that you’re likely to have for a longer period of time.

Yard and Estate Sales

Never underestimate a good yard sale! Especially in a small college town like Gainesville, where students are constantly moving in and out of dorms, apartments and homes, there’s endless furniture being given and sold throughout the town. Especially for yard sales, a lot of items are being sold for next to nothing. One of my favorite activities is driving around on Saturday mornings and looking for local yard sales — you’re bound to find some good stuff.

Repurposing and DIY projects

This is more applicable for decorating your space. There are a lot of different ways you can DIY decorative pieces. From creative vases for flowers to DIY-ing wall art, there are countless options for making your space more homey. If you’re willing to get creative, you can turn old or plain furniture into something completely new.

Decorating your space doesn’t have to drain your bank account. It’s possible and easy to balance your budget and create a space that comforts you, especially through the use of secondhand and discounted items. Good luck shopping!