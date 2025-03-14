From The Swamp to The Show: Florida Gators Who’ve Hit It Big in the Majors

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Florida Gators baseball program has long been a powerhouse, producing some of the most talented and exciting players in college baseball. Year after year, Gator baseball consistently sends its best and brightest to the Major Leagues and this year, Gator Nation is especially proud to see one of their own, Jac Caglianone, take the next step in his professional journey. But Caglianone is just the latest in a long line of Gators who have made waves in the big leagues.

Jac Caglianone: Gator Powerhouse on the Rise

Jac Caglianone made an unforgettable mark during his time at Florida, excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter from 2021 to 2024. His dominance on the mound and in the batter’s box earned him attention as one of the Gators’ top talents in recent years. Caglianone was drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Fans are eagerly watching to see how he adapts to the majors as his remarkable skills and recent invite to Spring Training 2025 have heightened expectations for a bright future. Notably, the Royals haven’t invited a newly drafted first-round player to Spring Training since 2006.

Caglianone’s immense potential has already earned him recognition as a future star, and he is expected to make an immediate impact in the Royals’ system as both a pitcher and a hitter, a rare dual threat at the professional level. Although his two-way potential is still recognized, he will focus on hitting as he transitions to the pros.

Wyatt Langford: Shining Bright for the Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford’s time at Florida from 2021 to 2023 solidified his place as one of the Gators’ most exciting prospects. Drafted fourth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, Langford has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young stars in Major League Baseball.

Debuting in 2024, Langford impressed the league with his exceptional bat speed, power and plate discipline, earning American League Rookie of the Month honors. He became the only rookie in Rangers history to hit a walk-off grand slam, a historic achievement that added to his growing legend. He was also the second player in MLB history to hit for a cycle, an inside-the-park home run, and a walk-off grand slam in the same season. The only other player to do so was Jackie Robinson in 1948.

Known for his explosive bat and all-around athleticism, Langford’s 2024 season was just the beginning of what promises to be a stellar career. With his combination of power and speed, Langford is positioned to be a key player for the Rangers in the coming years and Gator fans are proud to see their former star making waves at the highest level of baseball.

Pete Alonso: Powerhouse Slugger for the New York Mets

Pete Alonso, a key figure in Florida Gators baseball from 2014 to 2016, has become one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball. Known for his raw power and ability to hit towering home runs, Alonso’s time in Gainesville was just the beginning of what would become a historic MLB career. Drafted by the New York Mets in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Alonso made an immediate impact in the majors.

In his rookie season in 2019, Alonso set the MLB rookie record for home runs with 53, a feat that earned him the National League Rookie of the Year award. He followed that up with consistent power displays, becoming a cornerstone of the Mets’ offense. Alonso’s ability to drive the ball has earned him multiple All-Star selections and a reputation as one of the premier power hitters in the game.

Off the field, Alonso’s leadership and community involvement have further endeared him to Mets fans and Gator fans alike. As he continues to dominate at the plate, Gator Nation is proud to see one of their own leave such a lasting legacy in the big leagues.

Alex Faedo: Gator Ace Taking His Talent to Tampa Bay

Alex Faedo’s college career with the Florida Gators from 2015 to 2017 saw him develop into one of the program’s most dominant pitchers. Drafted 18th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Faedo quickly became one of the team’s top pitching prospects. Known for his fastball and sharp slider, Faedo made his MLB debut in 2022 and continued to show flashes of brilliance in the following seasons.

In 2024, he posted a career-high in strikeouts per nine innings with 8.63, solidifying his reputation as a strikeout pitcher with tremendous upside. Faedo’s overall performances in 2024 were equally impressive, making key starts for the Tigers, and his potential on the mound is undeniable.

In February 2025, Faedo was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, a team with strong postseason aspirations, and he’s expected to contribute to their pitching rotation. Gators fans are excited to see Faedo’s next chapter unfold in Tampa as he continues to build on the success he started in Gainesville.

Jonathan India: From Gator Great to Royals Star

Jonathan India made a name for himself during his time with the Gators between 2016 and 2018, becoming one of the top players in Florida’s storied baseball history. After being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, India’s career quickly took off.

His breakout season came in 2021 when he was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year after posting impressive numbers and showcasing his all-around game. Known for his power, plate discipline and strong defense at second base, India has continued to grow as a player and has become a core part of the Reds’ lineup.

In 2024, India was traded to the Kansas City Royals, joining fellow Gator standout Jac Caglianone. Fans are thrilled to see these two former Florida stars now playing together, and with India’s continued growth and leadership, he’s set to help propel the Royals forward in their pursuit of postseason glory.

Harrison Bader: Gold Glove Winner Shining in the Big Leagues

Harrison Bader was an electric presence for the Florida Gators from 2013 to 2015, showcasing his skill in the outfield. His dynamic style of play translated well to the professional level after being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Known for his speed, athleticism and highlight-reel catches, Bader earned a Gold Glove Award in 2021 and continued to impress with his all-around defense. After several successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, where he helped the team in their 2022 ALCS run, providing timely hitting and solid defense.

Now with the Minnesota Twins, Bader continues to be one of the best defenders in the game, with his leadership and energy making him a fan favorite wherever he plays. Gator fans are especially proud of his success, as Bader’s elite defense and clutch moments continue to stand out in the majors.

Mike Zunino: Gator Great Leaving a Lasting MLB Legacy

Mike Zunino made a huge impact during his time at Florida from 2010 to 2012, helping lead the Gators to the College World Series in 2011. Drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2012, Zunino made an immediate impact, known for his strong arm behind the plate and ability to hit for power.

Zunino went on to play for several teams, including the Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, becoming a key figure for the Rays during their 2020 postseason run. A veteran with a Gold Glove nomination, Zunino’s reputation as a game-calling catcher and his leadership on the field made him one of the top backstops of his era.

In 2024, Zunino retired from the MLB, capping off a successful career. His dedication to his craft was recognized when he was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022, cementing his place as one of Florida’s all-time greats.

Preston Tucker: Gator Outfielder Making His Mark in the Majors

Preston Tucker’s time at Florida from 2009 to 2012 was filled with consistency and leadership, especially in the outfield. Drafted by the Houston Astros in 2012, Tucker made his MLB debut in 2015 and quickly made an impact with his power-hitting and solid defense.

Known for his ability to step up in key moments, Tucker quickly made an impact with his bat, hitting home runs and driving in runs in critical situations. He proved himself as a versatile outfielder, contributing both offensively and defensively across multiple seasons with the Astros and other teams. Tucker’s ability to adapt and perform under pressure solidified his reputation as a reliable player at the major league level.

Gators fans remember Tucker for his consistency in the outfield and his role in Florida’s success during his college years. Tucker’s impressive career was further recognized when he was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024, honoring his exceptional achievements both as a Gator and a player in the MLB.

The Florida Gators continue to produce some of the brightest and most accomplished talents in Major League Baseball, with former players like Wyatt Langford, Jac Caglianone, Alex Faedo, Jonathan India, Harrison Bader, Pete Alonso, Preston Tucker and Mike Zunino proving their worth at the highest level. These athletes have not only achieved personal success, but have represented the Gators with pride in the big leagues.

As their careers progress, it’s clear that Florida’s baseball program continues to foster elite talent capable of making an impact in the MLB. With so much talent emerging and already established, the future of Florida Gators baseball looks brighter than ever, and Gator fans will continue to cheer for their alumni at the highest level of competition.