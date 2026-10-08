From Catwalk to Kickoff: What Your College Football Conference Says About Your Tailgate Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know a lot of thought and preparation go into game day. When thinking of football, plays, calls, and formations may come to mind. But for students at football schools, there’s something that might carry more weight: game day outfits.

We can all agree that planning the first game day outfit of the season, or one for a long-awaited rivalry game, can sometimes lead to just as much stress, planning and thought as a single play in college football. After all, most of us girls have spent hours scrolling on Zara, Edikted or Shein trying to create the perfect outfit based on our Pinterest boards. And it’s not just splurging on your shopping cart and throwing it all on , it’s making a mood board for each game, coordinating colors based on the other team’s, considering last game day’s outfit, the weather and, of course, your school’s vibe.

This universal feeling of euphoria that comes with curating the perfect “fit” is shared among all college girls, but the standards and aesthetics vary: SEC style vs. ACC style, Big Ten style vs. Big Twelve, and so on.

So, let’s break down how each conference does game day.

SEC

The Southeastern Conference is one of the most well-known conferences, famous for its big-name teams and, of course, its noteworthy fashion. From bubble dresses and chiffon to maxi skirts, matching sets, gold bangles, statement necklaces and earrings, pins, oversized glasses and hair, the SEC is loud and clear about its southern roots. Game day here is a show, and the field a runway. Think dressing up over dressing down, a full face of makeup, perfectly curled or slicked-back hair, and naturally, school colors front and center.

Whether it’s a sundress and boots in the early-season heat or an eye-catching set, no one’s showing up to these tailgates in jeans and a T-shirt. Just look at the University of Alabama, where custom sets, bedazzled dresses, and bold sunglasses are game day staples. Then there’s our very own University of Florida, where the fits are uniquely crafted, ranging from lacy, flowy cover-ups and micro shorts to denim, sundresses, all forms of boots, thrifted pieces, and cute matching sets. Here in The Swamp, an orange and blue moment is practically a requirement, and for some, there is no price limit to game day fashion.

ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference includes schools like Boston College, Florida State University, Clemson University, the University of Miami, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, SMU, Syracuse University, and Wake Forest University. From this lineup alone, you can see there’s more diversity, making it less cookie-cutter than the SEC. With their schools spread across so many regions, I wouldn’t say there’s a token look to the ACC, but there are definitely subcategories.

The Carolinas (UNC, Clemson, and Wake Forest) lean toward classy and preppy, decked out with maxi dresses, denim sets and cute sweaters, all accompanied by a coordinated bag. Miami calls for bolder looks, like bikinis and jorts, green and orange workout sets, anything micro and a splash of designer. Meanwhile, FSU mixes streetwear with preppy, like micro shorts, a thrifted garnet-and-gold blouse or knit flowy top, and the staple shoelace necklace. Up north, BC and Syracuse alternate between denim and puffers as the weather turns, and SMU brings Texas glam with a Kentucky Derby twist– all the details and designer included.

The Big Ten & Twelve

In recent years, the Big Ten and Twelve have grown a lot, and so has their fashion. The Big Ten now stretches from Michigan and Ohio State to Oregon and USC, while the Big 12 covers everything from Texas Tech and Baylor to Arizona State and BYU.

Like the ACC, the Big 10 has no signature look, just style shaped by weather.

Game day is all about layers, and the weather calls the shots. In the Midwest, expect oversized sweaters, puffer vests, jeans, boots, and team beanies, with school pride stitched into every jacket, scarf and glove. The challenge is making a cute outfit work in freezing temperatures, and these girls have mastered the layered look. Out west, schools like USC and UCLA channel a laid-back California style, with lighter fabrics, sunglasses, and that effortless, put-together finish.

The Big Twelve leans into its regional roots. For example, Texas and Oklahoma schools like Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech are known for cowboy boots, denim, fringe, and bold statement pieces, often paired with a sundress or a custom set in school colors. Farther west, Arizona State and Utah trade the layers for breezy, heat-friendly outfits, while schools like Kansas State and Iowa State keep it cozy and casual with plenty of purple, cardinal and gold.

The Final Play

After breaking down schools across the conferences, one thing is clear: every school has its own playbook. Sure, each conference has a vibe, but everyone gets to run their own plays. To some, it’s just a tailgate, but to a lot of us, it’s a form of expression, making game days double the fun.