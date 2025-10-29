From Broadway to the Swamp: National Tours Stopping Near Gainesville This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a taste of the Big Apple in the Sunshine State? Luckily for you, plenty of Broadway national tours are hitting the road right now, and you can catch almost two dozen shows this season within two hours of Gainesville!

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Tampa: September 16–October 26, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

In Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a cast of five retells the story of Dracula with a campy, gender-bent twist and jokes that will have you bloodthirsty for more. A few clips of the show went viral on TikTok (for good reason), so I highly recommend previewing them to see if it’s for you!

Great if you love: Campy humor, Rocky Horror, monster stories, Halloween, RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Wiz

Orlando: September 30–October 5, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: October 14–19, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

If you think you know the Wizard of Oz, think again. The Wiz puts a soul, gospel and rock spin on the classic story of Dorothy finding herself along the yellow brick road. The original production won seven Tony Awards and made waves in the theatre world, and for the first time in decades, this production brings us a new adaptation.

Great if you love: The Wizard of Oz, soul music, reimagined interpretations, bringing parents and grandparents along

Water for Elephants

Tampa: October 28–November 2, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando: November 4–9, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Water for Elephants is a story of self-discovery, love and found family, featuring circus spectacles, puppets and an indie-folk and jazz-rooted score. A veterinary student leaves his entire life behind and joins a struggling traveling circus to start fresh.

Great if you love: Stunts, circuses, folk, bluegrass, swing, puppets, romances

Clue

Jacksonville: November 18–23, 2025, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Inspired by the original board game and 1985 film, Clue is a comedic murder mystery where six guests assemble and are left to uncover the mysterious culprit.

Great if you love: Whodunnit mysteries, games brought to life

Kimberly Akimbo

Tampa: November 18–23, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando: April 14–19, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of Kimberly Levaco, a New Jersey high schooler with a rare genetic condition that causes her body to age rapidly. We meet her as she’s about to turn sixteen and follow her journey of navigating a new high school, dysfunctional family, potential felony and everything in between on her great adventure towards hope.

Great if you love: Coming-of-age, dark comedy, heartfelt realism

A Christmas Story, The Musical

Tampa: November 28–30, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

The beloved Christmas film hits the stage! Audiences are reintroduced to Ralphie, his Christmas dream, and the cherished antics along the way in A Christmas Story, The Musical.

Great if you love: Holiday stories, comedies

Hadestown

Orlando: November 28–30, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Hadestown is a retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, with New Orleans flair. These two epic tales are intertwined with an adventure to the underworld and back that explores fate, love and how the world could be.

Great if you love: Greek mythology, New Orleans, jazz and swing, romantic tragedies

Les Misérables

Tampa: December 10–14, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Set during the French Revolution, Les Misérables is the classic mega-musical about broken dreams, sacrifice, justice and redemption. The story follows ex-convict Jean Valjean, Inspector Javert, dying factory worker Fantine and her daughter Cosette.

Great if you love: Historical fiction, French culture, classic musicals, page-to-stage adaptations

The Outsiders

Orlando: December 16–23, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: December 27, 2025–January 4, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the classic novel and film, The Outsiders is a story of belonging, friendship and family. This Tony Award-winning show with an original Americana score is heralded as the next generation’s Newsies.

Great if you love: Classic literature, Newsies, page-to-stage adaptations

Stomp

Tampa: December 26–28, 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

After becoming one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows, Stomp hits the road! This production is part rhythm, dance, theatre and all-around energy.

Great if you love: Narrative concerts, comedy

& Juliet

Orlando: January 6–11, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: February 10–15, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

What if Juliet didn’t die? & Juliet answers this question by starting at the end of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy and follows Juliet as she discovers herself, set to Max Martin hits. Simultaneously, you’ll meet Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway (not that one), as they navigate their relationship through Juliet’s changing plotline.

Great if you love: Max Martin’s music, female empowerment, LGBTQ+ stories, Shakespeare, coming-of-age

Blue Man Group

Tampa: January 16–18, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Following residencies across the world (including at Universal Orlando Resort), Blue Man Group brings its music and comedy hybrid spectacle on tour.

Great if you love: Narrative concerts, colorful productions

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Orlando: January 24–February 15, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Ten years after the events of the original series, we re-enter the Wizarding World, this time with the next generation. In Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy embark on a time-traveling quest to alter the course of history, culminating in an epic and magical multi-generational battle.

Great if you love: Special effects, magic, fantasy, coming-of-age

Mrs. Doubtfire

Jacksonville: February 10–15, 2026, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Mrs. Doubtfire brings the story of an out-of-work actor turned Scottish nanny to life on stage. Inspired by the film of the same name, this heartwarming musical speaks to found family and community.

Great if you love: Fun night out, comedy

Hell’s Kitchen

Orlando: March 3–8, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: March 24–April 4, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Set to Alicia Keys’ music and inspired by her life story, Hell’s Kitchen is the coming-of-age story about a young girl finding her place in midtown Manhattan. As Ally navigates her passion, family and community, she finds her calling with the help of a musical mentor.

Great if you love: Alicia Keys’ music, New York City, coming-of-age

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jacksonville: March 10–15, 2026, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of freedom, beauty, truth and love set in a world of lavish aristocrats and passionate Bohemians. With larger-than-life dance numbers and pop music mashups, this musical spares no expense–physically and emotionally.

Great if you love: The original film, Baz Luhrmann movies, dance-heavy shows, 2000s and 2010s music, flashy spectacles, romantic tragedies, love triangles, show-within-a-show

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Jacksonville: April 14–19, 2026, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Starring American Idol winner Nick Fradiani, A Beautiful Noise tells the true and incredible story of Neil Diamond. Before he became an American rock icon with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, he was just a kid from Brooklyn, and in this production, he looks back on his life and career.

Great if you love: Parent and grandparent-friendly shows, memoirs

Stereophonic

Tampa: April 28–May 3, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Set in a 1970s recording studio in Sausalito, CA, Stereophonic tells the story of an up-and-coming rock band’s rise (and fall) from superstardom. With original music by Will Butler, the most Tony-nominated play of all time and the most Tony-winning show of 2024, will make you feel like a fly on the wall amid the emotional and exhilarating journey of producing an album. Pro tip: listen to the cast album after the show for the full cuts of each song.

Great if you love: Fleetwood Mac, behind-the-scenes documentaries

The Notebook

Orlando: May 12–17, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: May 26–31, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the bestselling novel and sellout movie, The Notebook hits the stage with music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. You’ll follow Allie and Noah from their teen years to adulthood, and eventually to their later years, as their love remains a connecting factor despite war, family and health pulling them apart.

Great if you love: Romance, indie-folk-pop

Six

Tampa: May 12–17, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando: June 2–7, 2026, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Six retells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives as a pop-rock concert, with music inspired by some of today’s biggest names in music. In just 90 minutes, these queens reclaim their crowns and stories in a high-energy celebration. Six features an all-female-presenting cast and band, the Ladies in Waiting, on stage.

Great if you love: Historical fiction, pop music, concerts

Beetlejuice

Jacksonville: May 12–17, 2026, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa: June 9–14, 2026, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice brings everyone’s favorite demon to life in a zany musical interpretation. With all its undead antics, Beetlejuice remains a touching story about family and living every Day-O to the fullest.

Great if you love: Dark comedies, Tim Burton, horror

Tickets & More

Learn more about productions at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL, the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville, FL and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, FL, to explore ticket options, including subscription packages. Want to explore reduced-cost ticketing options? Several shows offer ticket lotteries through Lucky Seat closer to the performance date!