Freshman 102: College Clichés Learned the Hard Way

With one semester under my belt, you’d think I’d already have a good handle on this “college thing,” right? Wrong. Nonetheless, this semester has taught me many profound lessons and tips on what I should do differently and keep in mind for this semester. Most of the classic advice and cliches you hear entering college are true but sometimes experiencing it yourself is what truly makes them stick. Reflecting upon my first semester at UF, here is advice I wish I had considered and implemented earlier in the semester.

Go. To. Office. Hours.

The last thing students want to do is go back to their professors on top of their busy schedules of classes and extracurriculars when they can just send an email. However, I cannot stress the miracles that have occurred within the hour-long sessions of office hours. One of the first office hours I went to, I discussed my grade on my first essay since the teacher assistant was the one who graded it, not the professor. After reading through the feedback I was given and skimming through my essay again, my professor gave me points back. The professor would have never given me those points back if I had not taken the time to seek him out separately and learn directly from him without the classroom setting.

Additionally, you’ll need closer relationships with professors than just a name on an attendance sheet if you want to network, do research or receive letters of recommendation from them down the road. So please, go to office hours! If the allocated time does not work for you, your professor will likely be more than happy to schedule a separate time to provide their assistance.

The freshman 15 … nothing to be afraid of!

If there’s one thing that scared me before college, it’s the Freshman 15. This was yet another phenomenon in which I didn’t believe. I didn’t think my diet had changed much since I’d been home, but I was terribly mistaken. Two months into college, I had to go to the health center for an appointment and they did the typical checks of my temperature, height, weight, etc. And to my not-so-pleasant surprise, I had already gained 5 pounds. I say this as a reminder that your entire lifestyle is going to change when you’re in college. This doesn’t mean to be neglectful of your body and health, but understanding all the changes. Your body is continually evolving, the food you’re eating may be different, you may be walking more and all these factors are going to have impacts on you physically. So even if the Freshman 15 is real, it’s nothing to be scared of.

Comfy + cozy > cute

The mornings of my first month of college went like this… use the restroom, make myself breakfast, spend 20 minutes picking the outfit I wanted to wear, do a full face of makeup, change my outfit again because I hated it and scramble out the door figuring out which shoes best complimented my outfit. Now? You’re lucky if I put on mascara and wear something that’s not sweatpants or athletic shorts. Inevitably, you’re either walking a mile in the scorching sun, pouring rain or in the cold, depending on the time of year. You do not need to dress up to go to your classes. Instead, pick something comfortable and cozy that won’t waste your time in the morning, and you won’t dread walking in.

There is always free food.

One of my biggest worries as a freshman without a meal plan was that I would always have to cook. However, a quick walk through Turlington and the Plazas of the Americas will easily show you that there is free food everywhere. Specifically, during the first month of school, all of the on and off-campus organizations are trying to campaign to students to get them to join and what better way to entice broke college students than free food? Whenever I notice free food, no matter how interested I am in the organization or event, I always grab some. I am a Public Relations major, but for one breakfast-for-dinner event for freshman engineers, my alter-ego as a Civil Engineering major came out as I piled my plate with donuts and pancakes. Trust me, your stomach and wallet will thank you.

There is always free stuff.

Don’t tell me that food was the only thing you thought was free. This semester alone, I’ve probably gotten over 10 t-shirts, pins, a laundry bag, a pop-it, two hats and a bunch of random UF paraphernalia. Most of the time, you just have to fill out a quick survey, and you can walk away with more Gator memorabilia. Additionally, there are always fun and free events available to college students. I took a free Latin Fitness class back in October and loved it! My favorite free event I did was called PJs and Paddling at Lake Wauburg at 10 pm, where we took out canoes on a pitch-black Lake Wauburg and paddled around under the stars. Some of these free events end up being the source of some of the best moments and memories, so don’t let any of them pass you by!

Don’t sleep on the Psychology Studies.

As a senior in high school, almost every college tour I went on stopped by the Psychology department and discussed the opportunities to be a participant in studies. Most of them truly end up having a credit or monetary incentive for doing so. In the first study I participated in, they put a neuro cap on my head and a gaming controller in my hand and had me answer questions about English words. It took at most two hours, and I walked out of there with $30! As a UF student, there are always study postings on the bulletin boards in Martson Library and Turlington. It’s honestly a very unique thing you can say that you’ve been a part of and the selfie with the cap on makes a great photo op.

Get out of your dorm.

There are many reasons why one of the biggest pieces of advice freshmen are given is to get out of your room and experience all that college has to offer. There are so many things to do, people to meet and places around the campus to explore. However, my biggest reason for getting out of my dorm is much more simple. It is nearly impossible to study alone in the comfort of your dorm. I’ve tried studying at my desk… I ended up doomscrolling on Instagram Reels. I’ve tried studying in my bed… I took a three-hour nap. I’ve tried studying on the carpet… I fell asleep on said carpet. A change in scenery, whether studying in a library, a study room or outside in the courtyard, allows you to be more productive and makes working seem less mundane. Switch it up, try somewhere new!

You only park once … just move your car.

At the beginning of the first semester, I found myself choosing to stay in the dorm, walking too far or scrambling for rides just because I didn’t want to lose my prime parking spot at the garage right next to my dorm. However, as much as parking sucks around campus, it’s not worth missing out on opportunities or wasting your time because you don’t want to move your car. Go to Trader Joe’s, go to BJ’s for a Pizookie or go shopping around Butler Plaza, I promise it will make the fifteen-minute walk from the farther parking garage back to your dorm worth it.

Overall, there are always going to be more lessons to learn no matter what year in college you’re in. As much as you can try to learn from the people before you and the advice they give, don’t feel discouraged from learning and growing and making mistakes on your own. As a freshman, this is still relatively new, so continue to extend yourself grace and take each day one at a time.